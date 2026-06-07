Why Setting Up a Power of Attorney Early Is a Wise Decision Despite Bureaucratic Hurdles

A former pensions minister shares personal experience on establishing a Lasting Power of Attorney, highlighting its importance in ensuring one's financial and healthcare decisions are managed by trusted individuals if mental capacity is lost. The piece details the two types of LPAs, the involved application process, and key choices such as selecting attorneys and specifying instructions, while debunking misconceptions about loss of control.

Most of us would rather avoid thinking about a time when we are no longer well enough to make our own decisions. It is far easier and more enjoyable to daydream about the happier days we have ahead.

But I know first-hand just how worthwhile it can be to plan for those trickier days, even if they seem a way off. My parents very sensibly set up a Power of Attorney and this proved immeasurably helpful to me and my brother when they needed help in their later years. The legal documents they signed appointed us to make decisions about finances and about healthcare on their behalf or manage their affairs when they no longer could.

Having witnessed how vital this was to me and my brother, I was determined to do the same for my children. Setting up a Power of Attorney gives you more control over who will make key decisions on your behalf if you cannot do so yourself. This could be because of an accident, illness, or just advancing years, in other words, you lack what is known as mental capacity.

I am only 60 and in good health, so I could have put all this off for a while. But I have decided to put it in place now rather than acting in a crisis because you are no longer able to make key decisions. By doing this, my family should find it much easier to deal with businesses and government departments or the NHS and care services on my behalf.

There are two types of Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA), each with a separate application form. One for property and financial affairs can be used as soon as it is registered, with your permission, and gives your attorney power to, for example, pay your bills, manage your bank account, or even sell your home if need be. The one for health and welfare can only be used when you are unable to make your own decisions.

It gives your attorneys the power to make decisions over, for example, your medical care, or receiving life-sustaining treatment. But what I did not bank on is how involved the process is to apply for an LPA (the version in England and Wales; it is slightly different in Scotland). As a former pensions minister, I pride myself on being able to navigate the often-complicated paperwork and jargon used in official documents.

But the process is so bureaucratic that it recently took me two attempts, and an extra fee, to get it right. What happened to me was that, once we had finally finished with the paperwork surrounding the estates of my late parents, I sat down to sort out LPAs for myself.

First, I went online to gov.uk and started to fill in the financial LPA form. Here, they ask you for a range of details, such as your name, date of birth, address, and the details of the attorneys you choose to name. You do the same for the health LPA, but there are extra questions about things like later life care.

Filling out the forms is not just a matter of bureaucracy, there are lots of quite personal decisions that you need to make. First, I needed to choose my attorney or attorneys who will act on my behalf when needed.

In my case, all of the people who needed to sign the form live locally, so it was not too hard to get them to sign the paperwork, but it can be a bit more challenging if the attorneys are spread around the country. A common misconception is that you are handing over control of your life to someone else when you complete these forms, but that is not the case.

As far as possible, attorneys must have regard to your wishes even if you have declining mental capacity. One way of helping to ensure this happens is to put instructions on the form, particularly with regard to your health and care, so there is no doubt about your wishes.

For example, although I did not have strong views, you have the option to set out your preferences over end-of-life care. I also had to decide whether the attorneys will have to act jointly, meaning they all must agree on any decision, or jointly and severally, where any one of them can take a decision. You may be happy that any of your attorneys can act on your behalf, and this will typically be more convenient for them.

But there may be big decisions that you only want taken if they all agree. For example, it may be controversial to allow one person to decide on whether a life-support machine should be switched off when you have no realistic prospect of recovery. The form also gave me the opportunity to specify people who should be notified that the LPA has been applied for, so that they can object if they wish





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Power Of Attorney LPA Lasting Power Of Attorney Mental Capacity Health And Welfare Property And Financial Affairs Attorney Estate Planning Legal Documents NHS Care Services Bureaucracy Application Process Former Pensions Minister

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