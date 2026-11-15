Why Seahawks vs. Raiders is a Jarran Reed showcase game after recent trade interest

The man of intrigue in the middle of the Seahawks defensive line this week.

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed has had an interesting week. He may not be the CEO of Nvidia, but he is a manager of violence..

” Was he mad about the trade rumors? Was it the birth of a baby? Mike Macdonald said it was a “good” personal issue. We may never know!

Also read Raiders vs. Seahawks: Breaking Down Who's Under More Pressure

Either way, it is a lot of drama for a 3rd-string DT, who is standing in the way of more playing time for young player, Rylie Mills. Why was his name in the news? There may be some clues when we look at the patterns of the National Football League. Let’s go over all of the buzz that defensive tackles have been receiving 0ver the course of the 2026 NFL season.

Jeffrey Simmons - Was traded for two 1st-Round picks + a 4th for a 5th, AND $100M guaranteed earlier in the seasonJordan Davis - Was traded for a 1st and a 2nd-Round pickTo put this all into perspective, five of the top six highest-paid DT’s in the league were ones that got new money this year, the 2026 NFL season. Interior defensive linemen were, arguably, the number one position as trade targets this year.

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Three of the top four teams with the highesttraded for an IDL this year. Derrick Brown of the Panthers would’ve likely joined this list if the NFC South didn’t feel absolutely wide open this year. Jarran Reed is obviously not on the same level as Jeffrey Simmons, but, according to PFF, has 6 more pressures on 55 fewer snaps, when compared to Jordan Davis.

Is it plausible that the Seattle Seahawks could have let their willingness to engage in negotiations leak, when they saw the DT craze taking hold across the league?well respected in the Seattle Seahawks’ locker room. He is the lone remaining vestige of a former “Legion of Boom” roster that is still around, and he may have a chance to show why in the City of Sin.for a second straight game. Reed should get plenty of work alongside Byron Muphy II.

Mills and Brandon Pili should be on hand to relieve those two. I wouldn’t be shocked if this was Reed’s biggest game of the current campaign.

Next year will be the first year in three years that Reed’s salary cap hit will exceed his dead cap charge , making him an obvious cut candidate at 34 years of age . Can he latch on as a contributor somewhere else next year, to keep his NFL career going?

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One more contract could be a helluva motivator for the veteran DT in Vegas this weekend. Assuming that the FAA allows it to happen. Behind enemy lines: Seahawks vs. Raiders game previewSeahawks All-22 review: What the film tells us about Seattle’s win over the CardinalsPost NFL trade deadline, the rest of the NFC fails to bury SeahawksTrolling of any sort, especially going to rival sites and trolling, is expressly against the rules.

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