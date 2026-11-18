If the NFL had the ability, Seahawks vs. 49ers would be in primetime. It won’t be this year.

The NFL made the merciful decision to pull the New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers from the Week 12. With slim pickings on Thanksgiving weekend, the replacement game is the 4-6 Las Vegas Raiders at the 6-4 Cleveland Browns.

Mind you, the Seattle Seahawks play the San Francisco 49ers in a potentially seismic rematch on the same day. So why was Seahawks-49ers shunned from primetime? It’s the media rights rulebook more than not being interested in a superior game.and put on NBC, ESPN, or Prime Video for flex scheduling purposes.

Also read Seahawks post-game droppings: Raiders first-round treasure sunk by Seahawks defense

During the flex windows from Weeks 5-17, FOX and CBS are allowed to essentially make one game flex-proof, usually a lead 10 am or 1 pm PT game.to move the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers to the early window. By rule, FOX was already entitled to at least one of the two Seahawks-49ers games as a key divisional matchup, so they were essentially in good position to broadcast both the entire time.

As a 1:25 pm PT kickoff, it’ll still be FOX’s feature late game, so most of the country will be watching. Emphasis onThe bad news for Seahawks fans is that unlike Week 5, the Week 12 rematch will not be a standalone doubleheader.

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FOX will also be showing the Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals in a game that will likely be limited to just the DC and Phoenix primary and secondary markets, but if you’re a Seahawks fan located in those areas then I hope you have Sunday Ticket or another means to watch the game. Seahawks vs. Raiders: NFL Week 10 TV coverage map and CBS commentatorsSeahawks vs. Cardinals: NFL Week 9 TV coverage map and FOX commentatorsThe details you need to watch Seahawks vs. Bears on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season!

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