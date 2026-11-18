Etiquette experts and psychologists warn that nostalgic phrases like When I Was Your Age often feel like comparisons rather than connection, causing younger generations to feel invalidated and judged rather than supported.

Maybe what follows is a story about walking to school in the snow, working two jobs or raising three kids on one paycheck. In your heart, it’s—proof that hard things can be survived.

But etiquette experts say those five little words often land very differently than you intend. Instead of feeling inspired, the person across the table may feel compared,It’s a gentle but powerful reminder that the past, however hard-won, isn’t the yardstick for someone else’s present.

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“Every generation is shaped by the rules it had to survive under, but then judged by the rules of the moment it’s living in,” explainedThe good news? The instinct behind the phrase—wanting to connect, share what you’ve learned and help someone you love—is a beautiful one. It just needs better packaging. Here’s why “When I was your age” can make you sound out of touch, and what experts suggest saying instead.

The trouble isn’t the memory itself. It’s the comparison baked into it. When you open with your own past, you quietly suggest that the other person’s struggle is smaller, softer or somehow their fault.or out of touch, even when the good intention remains. She made a similar point about another familiar refrain, “Nobody wants to work anymore.

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” “This belief often comes from pride in endurance,” Dreizen said.

“It ignores structural changes, like wages, housing and childcare, and can That’s the core problem with “When I was your age,” too. The world your adult child or grandchild is navigating simply isn’t the one you navigated at 25.

Psychologist, founder of Shields Psychology & Consulting, made the same case about a cousin of the phrase, “Pull yourself up by your bootstraps,” in a “It assumes everyone starts from the same place, with equal access to support, time and stability,” Dr. Shields explained.

“In reality, everyone has a different perspective on an issue,” Dr. Kennedy said.7 Common Gaslighting Phrases Boomers Use With Their Adult Children, Psychologists SayStart by listening . “Many times, people just need someone to listen,” Spencer said. “If someone is looking for advice, they will usually let you know. If not, it’s best to ask them if they’d like to hear what you have to say before sharing.

”agreed that the old habit of offering wisdom on the spot doesn’t always translate.

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“Boomers were raised to share wisdom freely, but today it can feel intrusive,” Small wording tweaks go a long way. “If you’re talking with someone younger, updating your wording a bit can help keep them in the moment with you, instead of trying to decode the reference,” Dr. Shields explained. “That sounds really hard. What’s been the toughest part?

”“I went through something a little similar. Would it help to hear what worked for me? ”And if the old phrase is already on the tip of your tongue, pause.

“Taking a moment to think before you speak helps prevent impulsive comments that might be inappropriate or hurtful,”18 Phrases To Use With Your Adult Kids That Will Transform Your Relationship, According to Psychologists Here’s the heartwarming part: Experts say the very thing that drives “When I was your age”—the desire to show up for the people you love—is one of the most admired traits older generations have. “Boomers were raised in a culture where friendships were maintained through showing up: dinners, drop-ins, community events, long conversations at the table,” Dreizen shared.

“That kind of presence builds depth and belonging in a way group chats and likes simply can’t replace. ” So keep showing up. Keep pulling up a chair. Just swap the comparison for curiosity, and your loved ones may finally hear what you’ve been trying to say all along: I’ve been there, and I’m here for you now.