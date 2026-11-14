Why Saturday Night Live Keeps Cue Cards Over Autocues

Phil Edgar-Jones, James Longman, and Liz Clare reveal how Wally Feresten's cue cards solve SNL's unique live production challenges despite modern technology.

When Saturday Night Live returns to host John Mulaney, the production at Studio 8H will once again rely on handwritten cue cards rather than modern digital technology. This decision has surprised British teams who initially viewed the tradition as obsolete. The choice highlights a fundamental tension between modernization and format preservation in long-running live television.

The British Team Initially Rejected Cue Cards

Phil Edgar-Jones, James Longman, and Liz Clare represented the British production team behind Saturday Night Live UK. They expressed disbelief at the American show's reliance on physical cards during discussions at the Edinburgh TV Festival 2026. The team considered autocues a more efficient alternative for delivering lines during live broadcasts. They viewed the handwritten system as unnecessarily cumbersome for a contemporary production environment.

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Wally Feresten Explains The Necessity Of Physical Cards

Wally Feresten serves as the head cue-card holder on the American Saturday Night Live program. He has held this position for more than 35 years. His expertise helped the British team understand the practical realities of the format. The scripts change too frequently for cast members to memorize every line before transmission. Physical cards allow performers to see last-minute edits without disrupting camera angles.

Autocues Compromise Camera Work And Live Flexibility

Live sketch television requires immense flexibility during the production process. Autocue technology cannot accommodate the rapid script changes that occur before airtime. Attempting to update digital text systems in real-time would compromise the camera work. The British production had to recognize that not every element needs updating to remain effective. The manual system keeps the show flexible until the final moment of transmission.

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Preserving Format Quirks Is Essential For Success

Some of the quirkiest production methods are essential to the Saturday Night Live format. The show has operated for more than 50 years using these specific techniques. Modernizing the production with autocues would disrupt the unique workflow. The British team learned that the American format works precisely because of its manual elements. This insight applies to any attempt to replicate or adapt the show internationally.

The Future Of Live Television Production Methods

The decision to keep cue cards reflects a broader understanding of live television mechanics. Other producers might assume that new technology automatically improves broadcast quality. The Saturday Night Live team proves that established methods often solve complex problems efficiently. The show will continue using these cards for upcoming episodes hosted by John Mulaney.