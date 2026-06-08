Why Samsung phones flash a tiny light during calls and how to fix sensor issues

An explanation of the proximity sensor in Samsung Galaxy devices, why a faint blinking dot appears during calls, and step‑by‑step troubleshooting tips for sensor malfunctions.

When you hold a modern smartphone to your ear the screen goes dark in an instant. This behaviour is not a glitch but a purposeful function designed to stop accidental taps while you are on a call.

The trick behind it is a proximity sensor that can tell how close an object is to the display. Most users accept the silent screen shutdown without thinking about the tiny component that makes it happen. Samsung phones provide a clear illustration of how this technology works because they show a small flashing dot near the top of the screen whenever the sensor is active.

That light is not a warning indicator, it is simply the sensor emitting infrared light to measure distance. The appearance of the dot varies between older and newer Samsung models due to changes in design. Early Galaxy handsets such as the S8 Plus had thick top and bottom bezels that hid the sensor beneath the frame, making it invisible to the eye.

As Samsung moved to the Infinity display style with virtually borderless screens the sensor was relocated to sit directly behind the display glass. The result is that on recent devices like the Galaxy S20, S10 and Note 10 the sensor becomes visible as a faint blinking spot whenever it is in use. Samsung's support documentation from 2020 explains that the sensor consists of an infrared emitter and a receiver.

The emitter sends out a beam of light and the receiver detects the amount of light that is reflected back from any object that is close to the screen. By calculating the reflected intensity the system can estimate the distance and decide whether to turn the screen off. The blinking light you see is the emitter turning on and off as it gathers data.

It does not signal a malfunction, but some users may mistake it for a problem because flashing lights on other devices, such as a car dashboard, usually indicate an error. Samsung makes it clear that the proximity sensor cannot be disabled by the user on any phone released after the Galaxy S5 series. Turning the sensor off would also disable useful features such as the automatic screen blackout during a call, which conserves battery and prevents unintended input.

If you use the speakerphone or a Bluetooth headset the sensor is not needed and the blinking light disappears, allowing the display to stay on while you talk. However, the sensor can fail, leading to situations where the screen does not wake up after a call or stays black during a conversation. Samsung recommends a few troubleshooting steps.

First, enable the double tap to wake feature, which can help you bring the screen back on even if the sensor is misbehaving. Next, clean the upper portion of the screen with a soft, lint‑free cloth to remove any hair, dust or static that might be obstructing the infrared beam. Film protectors or cases that cover the top edge can also interfere with the sensor, so removing them may restore normal operation.

Samsung also provides a diagnostic tool within the Samsung Members app that runs a proximity recognition test. Running this test can reveal whether the sensor is functioning correctly. If the test fails, a simple restart of the device and a test call can sometimes reset the sensor circuitry. Should the problem persist, the final recommendation is to visit an authorized Samsung repair centre where technicians can perform more advanced diagnostics and replace the sensor if necessary.

Understanding how proximity sensors work helps users appreciate a feature that many take for granted and gives them practical steps to resolve the occasional hiccup





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