Why Sam Ehlinger Could Stick Around as Broncos' Backup QB

Ehlinger has caught the eye of Broncos coach Sean Payton.

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger scrambles out of the pocket against New Orleans Saints safety Ugo Amadi during the first half at Caesars Superdome.

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images Sam Ehlinger arrived to the Denver Broncos' offseason program with an improved command of the offense as he continues to make waves amid a potential competition for the No. 2 quarterback job.

“I think considerably," head coach Sean Payton said Thursday of Ehlinger's deeper understanding of the system. "Good question. Today there were a handful of plays maybe a year ago at this time from a terminology standpoint or just the rhythm... But I definitely feel like you can see that, and that’s encouraging.

” A former Colts spot-starter, Ehlinger did not appear in a regular season game for Denver last year, functioning as the distinct emergency option behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham. The team re-signed him to aBut with how Ehlinger has looked behind the scenes, combined with Stidham's less-than-stellar showing in January's AFC title game, Payton“We see competition… And it wasn’t different last year," he said in March.

"There’s nothing that is etched in stone. There just isn’t, and that’s a good thing.

" The Broncos chose not to select a quarterback in the 2026 draft nor sign any of the tryout signal-callers they brought in, suggesting Payton and company are content with running back the exact three-man room as last season -- this time, with a possible twist.

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images. There's also a reason why the club wanted to bring him back this offseason. Both are mutually exclusive. Just like with the hiring of Davis Webb, Payton obviously saw something in Ehlinger, enough to allow him in his sacred circle of trust.

And like with former QB3 Zach Wilson, Ehlinger is a renovation project that Payton would love to successfully restore. Ehlinger ultimately might not surpass Ehlinger on the depth chart, but there's evidence to suggest that he's not going away, either.

“I think one of the benefits of this time of the year is, and we really try to move guys around in first group, second group, give some veteran players maybe a period where they’re not in, and then even in training camp," Payton said of offseason practices. "So ultimately when they’re in pads in live situations or full contact situations, even in the preseason games, you’ll get a chance to see and probably have a better evaluation of each player.

This is the time of the year to do that. ”Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsZack Kelberman is a senior editor at Denver Broncos On SI. He has covered the NFL for more than a decade and the Denver Broncos since 2016.

He's also the co-host of the popular Mile High Huddle Podcast on Mile High Huddle.





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