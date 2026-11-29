The summer signing has been excellent since his arrival from Barcelona.

Few fixtures in Liverpool’s calendar are as important as the Merseyside derby against Everton. The two city rivals face off on Sunday, but Liverpool will do so without the influential Ronald Araújo in their starting lineup.

The Uruguayan arrived on loan from Barcelona late in the summer in a bid to rejuvenate a career that had stagnated over the past few years. It’s so far, so good for Araújo, who has started 15 times across all competitions thus far. ’s last nine Premier League games, so it came as a surprise to see him named on the bench for Sunday’s big clash with Everton.

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Liverpool Confirmed Lineup for Merseyside DerbyAlisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Wirtz, Ngumoha, Barcola; Isak. Why Araújo Is Not Starting for LiverpoolShortly after Liverpool’s team news was revealed, a handful of reports confirmed Araújo has not been fully fit over the past few days. The right back is believed to have been battling illness and, while now recovered, was not deemed ready to play 90 minutes in such a high-intensity fixture.