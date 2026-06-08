Why Robot Vacuums Still Aren't Worth the Money

Despite advances, robot vacuums have notable flaws: they struggle with stairs, have limited suction effectiveness in edges, take up too much space, and need frequent maintenance. A traditional vacuum often makes more sense.

Robot vacuums, despite being a popular smart home device, often fail to meet expectations. While they can efficiently clean certain floor types under ideal conditions and can be programmed to work unattended, they come with significant limitations.

Multi-level homes pose a challenge because most robot vacuums cannot handle stairs and require human assistance to move between floors. Although some newer models, like one with extendable legs for climbing, show promise, they still cannot descend stairs and are not widely available. Another concept involves a transporter robot that carries a standard vacuum up and down stairs, but it costs around $1,200 and adds unnecessary complexity and space requirements.

Suction power, measured in pascals, has improved but does not guarantee effective cleaning, especially in corners and edges where agitation and brush design matter more. The physical footprint of robot vacuums and their charging docks is another drawback, especially in small living spaces. Base stations for self-emptying models are large and must remain accessible, while some mopping versions need plumbing connections. Regular maintenance is also required, as brushes easily clog with hair and debris, reducing performance.

For these reasons, traditional upright vacuums and mops remain more practical and cost-effective for many households





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