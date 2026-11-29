Enzo Maresca has wielded the axe ahead of a massive fixture.

Rayan Cherki was dropped from Manchester City’s squad to face Arsenal on Sunday after failing to impress in training, manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed. Cherki has dazzled this season with eight goals and three assists to his name, and so it came as a huge surprise to see him left out of the squad completely for Sunday’s massive game against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

With fans sweating over a possible injury, Maresca actually confirmed that Cherki had been dropped over a drop in standards during training.

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“It’s quite clear since we started training sessions dictate my decision,” Maresca explained before the game. “It’s just because I didn’t like the way he was working in the last few days. “Not discipline, training every day is so important. Nothing happened, don’t make it too big.