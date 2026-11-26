The three-time All-Star is poised to net one of the biggest contracts this offseason, but has several elements of his profile that could give suitors pause.

It doesn’t take much effort to look at Randy Arozarena’s career to date and see a lot to like. The eight-year veteran has established himself as one of the game’s most consistent hitters, and has done so on baseball’s biggest stages.

A three-time All-Star, Arozarena’s bonafides are obvious. In six seasons as an everyday player, he has put up a wRC+ of 120 or better five times, including a career-best 151 mark in 2026. He has averaged over 152 games per season during that span, and recorded at least 20 homers and 20 steals in all six campaigns.

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Splitting time with the Rays and Mariners, Arozarena won his first Silver Slugger award this year and was the MVP of the 2020 ALCS. In 45 career playoff games, he owns a .292/.380/.565 slash line with 12 home runs. You’d be hard pressed to find a more consistently productive player on the open market this year, or most years for that matter.