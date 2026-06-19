Why Quenton Nelson loves playing with Colts QB Daniel Jones

Colts guard Quenton Nelson has been a mainstay in Indianapolis. He is entering year nine and has played his entire career with the Colts.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts guard Quenton Nelson has been a mainstay in Indianapolis. He is entering year nine and has played his entire career with the Colts.

It has been a decorated career for Nelson, who has been named to the Pro Bowl in every season of his career. He also has been a First Team All-Pro three times and a Second Team All-Pro three times as well. Nelson has shared the huddle with a lot of quarterbacks in his time in Indianapolis, and he has been extremely impressed with Daniel Jones.

"He's been awesome to play with," Nelson said. Jones is recovering from a torn Achilles, but Nelson is confident that his signal caller is going to return better than ever. He shared why he is confident in that.

"His determination and his work ethic," Nelson said. "It all comes from him giving me confidence that he's going to be even better than he was last year. He's just a dog and I love playing with him. Love working with him because he works so hard.

" Jones was not able to be a full participant in practice during OTAs and minicamp. Nelson feels like the team improved a lot during the offseason though.

"It was great," Nelson said. "I just feel like all the guys attacked it. We had a great program in place for us. Guys got better.

Guys improved and are looking forward to camp, having a tough camp and bringing that to the season and starting fast.

" The Colts return four of their five starters on the offensive line from last season. One of the young guys on the offensive line caught Nelson's eye this offseason.

"Matt Goncalves really made big strides this year," Nelson said. "It was his first time playing guard last year and he looks more comfortable. " Nelson added that Goncalves worked really hard this offseason and put on a lot of muscle. He said his technique looks sharper as well.

Nelson and the Colts are off until training camp begins. The training camp schedule has not yet been released.





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