Why Princesses Eugenie, Beatrice aren’t in the clear with the royal family despite attending cousin’s wedding

When asked if their presence at Peter Phillips’ wedding to Harriet Sperling was a stamp of approval from the royals, Emily Nash said, “I wouldn’t say that.”

with royal family members this weekend, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice aren’t quite back in the royal fold after their dad, former Prince Andrew,was a stamp of approval from the royal family , Emily Nash exclusively told Page Six, “I wouldn’t say that.

“I don’t think you can read too much into the fact that they’re attending a family wedding, but it is also them coming in from the cold to an extent,” Nash said. “Because we’ve not seen them publicly for a very long time together and, with the wider family and of course, without their parents.

”Royal expert Emily Nash told Page Six that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s attendance at their cousin’s wedding this weekend doesn’t mean they’re back in the fold. . While Nash believes having the invite is a “show of support” for the sisters, there is a distinction between being embraced by family and being embraced by the monarchy.

“You have to remember this is, on the one hand, an institution, on the other hand, a family, and the two cross. But there are very distinct lines as well,” she said. There is also a question of whether Eugenie and Beatrice’s titles are in the clear as the investigation over Andrew’s alleged sex crimes continues.

“I don’t think you can read too much into the fact that they’re attending a family wedding, but it is also them coming in from the cold to an extent,” Nash said of Beatrice and Eugenie . “Certainly they are still members of the family, and there’s obviously a lot of concern and affection for them within the family,” Nash said. “But, you know, the question remains: what becomes, in the long term, of their titles?

” As for whether they are in danger of losing their titles, Nash said, “I think it’s way too soon to say. ” Nash believes the scandal has been “incredibly difficult” for Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as for “the wider royal family.

” “I wonder if, in hindsight, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice ever think how things might be different for them had they not been given titles,” Nash said, referring to how Phillips does not have a title but gets all the benefits of being Princess Anne’s son. King Charles III and Queen Camilla were among the British royals in attendance. . The Hello!

Magazine editor explained that, for now, the princesses should enjoy the fact that they have not been ousted like their dad and mom, Sarah Ferguson.

“Until we know the full extent of what has happened and what their father is accused of and the legal proceedings have come to a conclusion, then I think this is probably the best we can hope for, for them to still be included in family events,” Nash said. She also added that it is hopefully an “uplifting moment” that Eugenie, 36, and Beatrice, 37, could get together with family at the wedding during “a really difficult period.

”“What we were told was that Peter hadn’t spoken to Harry for the last few years. And so it sort of has been a natural cooling off and he wasn’t invited as a result,” Nash divulged.

Royals who did make an appearance at the nuptials this past Saturday included King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Edward and Sophie, as well as the Mother of the Groom, Princess Anne, and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, and Phillips’ sister, Zara Tindall, and her husband, Mike Tindall.in 2025 — was arrested on his 66th birthday on Feb. 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office for allegedly forwarding confidential trade documents to Epstein. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Royal expert Emily Nash told Page Six that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's attendance at their cousin's wedding this weekend doesn't mean they're back in the fold. .

"I don't think you can read too much into the fact that they're attending a family wedding, but it is also them coming in from the cold to an extent," Nash said of Beatrice and Eugenie . King Charles III and Queen Camilla were among the British royals in attendance. .





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