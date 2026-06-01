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Why Prime Video Should Revive Silk: Spider Society After Spider-Noir's Success

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Why Prime Video Should Revive Silk: Spider Society After Spider-Noir's Success
Spider-NoirSilk: Spider SocietySpider-Man
📆6/1/2026 7:13 PM
📰Collider
93 sec. here / 8 min. at publisher
📊News: 58% · Publisher: 98%

The success of Spider-Noir has proven that audiences are still eager to see more of the Spider-Man franchise, with many calling for the revival of a previously shelved project, Silk: Spider Society. This series would not only bring Silk, the Asian-American Spider-Woman, to the forefront but also offer a unique take on the Spider-Man universe.

Spider-Noir 's success has proven that audiences are still eager to see more of the Spider-Man franchise, with many calling for the revival of a previously shelved project, Silk: Spider Society .

This series would not only bring Silk, the Asian-American Spider-Woman, to the forefront but also offer a unique take on the Spider-Man universe. The original storyline, which pits Spider-Men and women against vampiric beings known as the Inheritors, is a great basis for the series, offering a mix of action and mysticism. With Spider-Noir's success, Prime Video should revisit Silk: Spider Society and give it the green light.

The series would not only be a great addition to the steamer's lineup but also put the spotlight on a character who truly deserves it. Additionally, adapting the Spider Society could give lesser-known Spider-Men and women the spotlight, such as the Scarlet Spider or Spider-Girl.

Furthermore, a connection to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse could be made, bringing fan-favorite character Miguel O'Hara, aka the Spider-Man of 2099, to life in live action. The possibilities are endless, and with Prime Video's recent success with Spider-Noir, the time is right to revive Silk: Spider Society and bring the Spider-Man franchise to new heights.

The character journey of Silk, who struggles to acclimate to society after being locked in a bunker for ten years, is a compelling one, and her quest to find her family adds an emotional depth to the story. The series would also tap into the main appeal of the Spider-Verse franchise and the runaway success of KPop Demon Hunters, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.

With its unique take on the Spider-Man universe and the potential for a live-action treatment of Miguel O'Hara, Silk: Spider Society has the potential to be a game-changer for Prime Video and the Spider-Man franchise as a whole. The steamer should definitely revisit this project and bring it to life, giving Silk and other Spider-Men and women the spotlight they deserve

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Spider-Noir Silk: Spider Society Spider-Man Asian-American Spider-Woman Prime Video

 

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