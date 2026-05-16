Why Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides Was Better Than You Remember

The article discusses how Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, released in 2011, may be underrated compared to the original trilogy of films. It highlights the film's unique storyline and self-contained pirate adventure, which made it different from the previous entries in the series.
When viewing the entire Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as a whole, it feels like one entry doesn't get nearly as much love as it should.
As natural and well-deserved as it is to praise the original trilogy of films, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides is likely much better than you remember, and is well worth a re-watch 15 years after its release back in 2011.
"Admittedly, On Stranger Tides has a very different tone and plot from the more interconnected epics told in the first three Pirates films. Featuring a very small number of returning characters, the fourth entry in the franchise is more unique compared to what came before, a fact that likely accounts for the film's mixed reception when it was first released (despite its impressive success at the box office).
Pirates Of The Caribbean On Stranger Tides Review Re-Watch Franchise Storyline Unique Reception Missions Fountain Of Youth
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