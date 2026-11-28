PITTSBURGH — Paul Skenes has been one of the best pitchers in baseball since making his MLB debut in 2024, but his most important teammate on the Pittsburgh Pir

Apr 18, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis and Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes make their way in from the bullpen to play the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park.

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect PITTSBURGH — Paul Skenes has been one of the best pitchers in baseball since making his MLB debut in 2024, but his most important teammate on the Pittsburgh Pirates is no longer with him. Davis had played for the Pirates for the past four seasons, from 2023 to 2026, and he spent most of the past two seasons as Skenes' main catcher.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Skenes will now have to look for another catcher he can bond with starting in 2027, after a great relationship with Davis. Davis became Skenes' main catcher by accident, as Endy Rodríguez was his starting catcher for three of his first four starts of 2025.