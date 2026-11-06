Why Parental Advice Often Increases Teen Stress Instead of Reducing It

Psychologist Sandra Luthar shares how well-intentioned parental efforts to reduce stress can backfire, causing more pressure and conflict with teenagers, especially during the college application process.

Well-meant parental advice to reduce stress can feel to teens like more pressure. Start a conversation. Ask your teen, “How important do you think your grades are to me?

” Then just listen. A close parent-teen relationship is one of the strongest buffers against the impact of academic pressure. In more than 30 years of working with adolescents, I’ve heard some version of this more times than I can count. I hear it especially often this time of year when high school seniors are working on college applications.

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I understood it differently, however, when the teenager overwhelmed by academic pressure was my own child. During her senior year, my daughter was taking many AP classes and spending 20 hours a week on extracurricular activities. She was doing all this because she believed she had to get into a “good college. ” She was often.

So we did all the “right” things: we encouraged our daughter to sleep more, take breaks, see friends, study less, and try She wasn’t interested. The more we pushed, the more she resisted. All we accomplished was a series of big fights, which cost her even more sleep and left her feeling even more stressed and further behind.

What we eventually realized was that sometimes the most helpful thing parents can do is stop trying to change their child’s experience long enough to understand it. The pressure driving my daughter wasn’t just in her head. It came from her friends, her school, and our town.found that “students consistently report overall workload, homework, tests or quizzes, finals, and assessments as their top sources of stress. ” In aI couldn’t believe this when I first read it.

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Most of us think of attending a high-achieving school as an advantage, not a potential risk to a child’s mental health. Luthar continued:can be as high as six times the national norm in many high-achieving schools , where children’s mental health is severely affected by ongoing, ubiquitous, and unrelenting pressure to achieve.

”recommends reducing “‘unnecessary stress’ stemming from factors such as unreasonably heavy course load, high levels of pressure around admittance to elite universities, and piling on of extracurricular activities for the primary purpose of building a college resume. ” This is excellent advice. It’s also almost exactly what my wife and I told our daughter. The problem often isn’t knowing what stressed teens need.

Looking back, I could see that our daughter didn’t feel we understood what she was up against. To her, feeling unprepared for a test was way morethan losing sleep. Our attempts to get her to live a more balanced life felt like more pressure, not help.

“My parents are prouder if I get good grades in my classes than if I’m a caring community member in class and school,”Teens are highly sensitive to evaluation, and when so many of our questions to them are about tests and assignments, it’s easy for them to experience our interest in school as if it’s all we care about. Ask this question Pick a calm moment, not right after a bad grade or in the middle of a particularly stressful week, and ask your teen:This question brings into the open something that your teen may already believe but might not say.

Asking communicates that you care about how they experience you, that you are open to feedback, and that you are interested in more than their grades. Hopefully, it also invites a conversation. The hardest part isn’t asking the question; it’s being open to the answer. Your teen may say something that surprises or stings:Their picture of you may feel unfair, or even distorted.

Resist the urge to correct them. The moment you defend yourself, the conversation ends. When they’ve finished, say back to them what you heard and check whether you’ve understood:Your goal isn’t to convince your teen that they’re wrong. It’s to understand why they see things that way.

Paradoxically, feeling understood and validated is what makes people open to seeing things differently. You may not change how your teen sees you in one conversation, but you’ll have shown them that you’re on their side. A close, supportive relationship with parents is one of the most consistent protective factors for teens’ mental health. Asking the question opens the door.

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A few everyday habits keep it open:Have 25 one-minute conversations instead of one 25-minute one. Many teens resist long, serious talks. Short check-ins that end on a good note build momentum without feeling like an interrogation. Ask about their friends, their music, what shows they’re watching.

Every non-academic conversation reinforces that you care about who they are, not just what they achieve. Some stress is normal. It can be a sign we’re challenging ourselves.

However, if your teen shows sadness, irritability, or hopelessness lasting more than two weeks, withdraws from normal activities, has big changes in sleep oror not wanting to be alive, it’s time to get help. Reach out to your pediatrician or a mental health professional immediately. With our daughter, we stopped trying to force stress management on her and pivoted to listening to what she was going through. We asked her the question, and her answer surprised us.

She didn’t feel that her grades were all. Once we did, our relationship got better. She kept pushing herself, but over time, she came to see us as a reliable source of support and not pressure. We can’t remove the pressure our kids face, but we can make sure we’re not adding to the load.

Our relationship with our kids is one of the best buffers against the negative impact of academic pressure, and it’s the thing that pressure most often erodes, as it did in my house. Protecting our relationship is the most important thing we can do for our children. Not so they’ll perform better, but so they can thrive. ​brings 30 years of clinical expertise and research-backed strategies to parents navigating the complexities of raising kids with challenging behaviors.

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