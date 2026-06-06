Why Only Two NFL Teams Rank Above Bills' Boosted Offensive 'Triplets' After Offseason

The Buffalo Bills have moved past the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals when it comes to 'star power' atop the offensive depth chart.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore reacts after making a first down catch against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field.

| David Banks-Imagn ImagesWith offensive coordinator Joe Brady now serving as head coach, the Bills, who have been a Top 3 NFL team in points scored the past two seasons, likely won't implement any drastic changes, but the addition of wide receiver DJ Moore is expected to open up more opportunities for the Josh Allen-quarterbacked unit. When it comes to "the star power at the top of the offensive depth chart," Buffalo's "triplets" carry more widespread appeal than they did at this time last year.

With the triplets consisting of "a team’s starting quarterback, lead running back and a top pass catcher, with a receiver or tight end sufficing," the Bills are represented by 2024 MVP Josh Allen, reigning rushing champion James Cook and the aforementioned Moore. Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is interviewed after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium.

| Gregory Fisher-Imagn ImagesMoore's presence will theoretically led to more production from the offense's other pieces, specifically shifting the opposing defense's attention away from reliable wide receiver Khalil Shakir and Over a year's time, the Bills have overtaken the No. 5 Dallas Cowboys , No. 6 Cincinnati Bengals and the No. 7 Kansas City Chiefs . Only the Los Angeles Rams , Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens rank higher in the NFL triplets hierarchy.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford runs the ball for a touchdown after an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium | Mark Konezny-Imagn ImagesAfter an unprecedented five straight 40-touchdown seasons, Allen finished with 39 TDs in 2025. The five-time MVP finalist is the main reason why the Bills reside in the NFL's top tier.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen calls a play during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesJan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III runs with the ball short of the end zone during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium.

| Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images"I think it's been great to have him and Josh start to make a connection," said Bills' new offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael.

"Real excited about the player. He's smooth.

" Moore, a 2018 first-round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers, has shown the ability to stretch the field over his productive career that includes four 1,150-yard receiving seasons. Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore runs after the catch against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn ImagesRalph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI.

Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.





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