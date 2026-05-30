Why One Topic Is Off-Limits During Prince William's 'Secret' Moments with His 'Loyal Band of Friends,' Per Royal Source

According to a royal source, Prince William and his friends keep one topic strictly off-limits, with reports claiming the royal finds it hard to trust people

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands, Prince William's so-called"secret life" involves a number of things,"all with the loyal band of friends who have stuck by his side for years.

"bloke, well off, with a happy family, but all that currently waits for him is a metaphorical straitjacket and a very heavy"Their meetings are infrequent but cherished," a royal source said of Prince William's friendships. "The lads are particular fans of barbecues, beer, and a lot of Prince William manages to travel with his group of friends, with a royal source claiming that the royal"dons an occasional disguise" to avoid being recognized.

The source also noted that Prince William"rarely lets his guard down with anyone," making his close friendships even more special. Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors "He is wary of getting too close to others," the insider told the outlet.

"His true inner circle is very select. They have no axes to grind and know how to behave.

"William's friends have reportedly"toned down" their behavior in recent years,"so as not to draw too much attention to themselves. " However, the gatherings allegedly give the future monarch plenty of"let your hair down moments. " As the source explained,"William...can't act like this anywhere else. " Luckily, it sounds as though the Prince of Wales has a solid support system.

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor atfor three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire,, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.





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