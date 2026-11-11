Why one man is riding every SEPTA Regional Rail line in just two days

One transit enthusiast is spending 36 hours riding SEPTA's entire Regional Rail network. Here's why.

One man is riding 22 trains across SEPTA's 13 Regional Rail lines, hoping to spark a conversation about the transit agency's long-term funding. A self-proclaimed transit nerd is taking his love of trains to the next level, riding SEPTA's entire Regional Rail network in just two days to spark a conversation about the transit agency's future.

Rich Temple, a retired transit enthusiast, is tackling a 36-hour marathon that includes 22 trains across all 13 SEPTA Regional Rail lines. For Temple, who has completed similar transit marathons in New York and Los Angeles, the challenge is about more than checking stops off a list.

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"I'm hoping this trip can catalyze a productive discussion about how we can fund SEPTA in a sustainable way, so not only is the status quo maintained in terms of service, but we can get to the next level," Temple said. Temple's journey comes as Pennsylvania Democrats, who now control the governor's office and both chambers of the state legislature, turn their attention to the future of mass transit funding.

"Here's what I can guarantee you we will get done. We will fund mass transit," Shapiro said. State Sen. Vincent Hughes, a Philadelphia Democrat who is likely to lead the Senate Appropriations Committee, said any funding solution needs to provide consistent financial support.

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He also addressed concerns about how the state would pay for additional transit funding. SEPTA officials say they are continuing to make their case to lawmakers in both parties, pointing to improvements in safety and reliability across the transit system. Andrew Busch, SEPTA's director of media relations, said the agency's approach remains unchanged following the election. The transit agency says the next few months could provide a clearer picture of whether lawmakers can reach a long-term funding agreement.

"We're getting really good feedback, and we've been feeling optimistic about our chances to to finally get this funding situation shored up" Busch said. Temple said his two-day journey has reinforced his belief that SEPTA is a transit system worth investing in.

"We need to provide them with the necessary resources that not only maintain the status quo, but to build on that and make it a world class transit network," Temple said. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC Philadelphia. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC Philadelphia journalist edited the article for publication.