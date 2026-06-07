Why Older Point-and-Shoot Cameras Are Still Worth Buying

Despite the rise of smartphone photography, dedicated point-and-shoot cameras remain popular for their superior sensors, optics, and ergonomics. This article reviews three standout older models - the Fujifilm X100F, Panasonic Lumix LX100, and Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III - that still offer excellent performance and value today.

Point-and-shoot cameras have carved out a devoted following among photographers who want to shed heavy, professionally minded gear for more personal and portable shooting. They're typically compact enough to slip into a jacket pocket, yet still utilize high-quality image sensors and autofocus systems.

Point-and-shoot cameras can be found in the hands of professional street photographers, but they also have strong footing among hobbyists looking to document their daily lives and parents hoping to capture high-quality memories. The average person often found what they needed out of a camera in flagship phone offerings. But as it tends to do, the market has come full circle, and a lot of photographers are remembering the benefits of a dedicated camera.

Point-and-shoot cameras come with larger sensors than smartphones, the lens systems offer much better optical quality, and the ergonomics are more intuitive than an entirely touchscreen camera. Newer point-and-shoot cameras like the Fujifilm X100VI and the Panasonic Lumix ZS99 can be difficult to find in stock. This has a lot of people turning to older point-and-shoot cameras, though this increase in popularity is also triggering an increase in pricing.

Some of these cameras even cost more on the used market than they did when they were originally released. But a lot of older point-and-shoot cameras still hold up well for photographers of all experience levels, which is why we've decided to take our hands-on experience with such cameras and sort through which of them are still worth buying. The Fujifilm X100F is the fourth iteration of the camera.

The Fujifilm name is incredibly popular among street photographers, and everyday shooters are becoming more aware of what it has to offer, with its newer X100VI ranking among some of the most sought-after point-and-shoots. But the X100F is much closer to a piece of professional gear, utilizing a 24.3-megapixel APS-C sensor and a fixed 23 mm f/2 lens.

While it was released in 2017, the build quality and image quality of the X100F still hold up well today, and it has a wide variety of film simulations to choose from, which is part of the draw to Fujifilm cameras. The brand has created built-in simulations that are designed to replicate its old film stocks.

The X100F isn't going to have nearly as many simulation options as newer releases in the X100 lineup, but there are still plenty to choose from. In fact, Fujifilm's film simulations have always made the X100 lineup popular among photographers who want to get their image perfect without any post-editing. Large camera retailers like Adorama often have used Fujifilm X100F models available.

Models graded well in terms of their condition can go for nearly $1,350, though eBay is always an option for finding the X100F at a lower price. Fujifilm really modernized this camera with the two releases that have come since the X100F, but the X100F still offers impressive point-and-shoot image quality for significantly less than the X100VI's $1,799 price. The Panasonic Lumix LX100 is another longtime favorite among point-and-shoot enthusiasts.

It was released in 2014, and it's the first fixed-lens compact camera that Panasonic ever paired with a Micro Four-Thirds image sensor. Panasonic also gave the camera a 24-75 mm zoom lens with a variable aperture of f/1.7-2.8. At the time of its release, the Lumix LX100 felt as much like a high-end mirrorless camera as a point-and-shoot that could nearly fit into a pants pocket.

Many of this camera's specs were ahead of their time, and that's what makes the Lumix LX100 still worth buying today. The fast apertures available throughout the zoom range can be difficult to find in contemporary cameras, and access to tools like exposure compensation should give the camera more appeal to more professionally minded shooters.

This camera also supports 4K video recording, which was nearly unheard of in cameras at the time of its release, and is now standard among new cameras hitting the market. One knock on the Lumix LX100 has always been its lower pixel count. It utilizes a 16-megapixel sensor, but the lens system crops it down to 12.7 megapixels at most.

That's certainly low compared to what you'll find in cameras being released today, but it's still more than enough resolution for the majority of a camera's intended uses. Plenty of photographers have been producing incredible work with the Panasonic Lumix LX100 over the decade that has passed since its release, and now you can find it on eBay priced anywhere from $400 to $600.

The Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III is the third iteration of the popular G7X point-and-shoot camera series. It has a 1-inch sensor that produces quality images for photographers, but the G7X Mark III became a hit among content creators because it also has a 3.5 mm microphone input and the ability to live stream video over a Wi-Fi connection.

It's even capable of recording video in vertical formats, which is something now found on almost all cameras made for content creators





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Point-And-Shoot Cameras Compact Cameras Fujifilm X100F Panasonic Lumix LX100 Canon Powershot G7X Mark III Used Camera Market Photography Gear Sensor Size Film Simulations Content Creation

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