Oklahoma City is still trying to figure things out after losing so many key players to injuries, and it could have a clear solution in the scoring department.

Nov 11, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija and forward Toumani Camara defend Oklahoma City Thunder center/forward Isaiah Hartenstein during the first half at Moda Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Oklahoma City is still trying to figure things out after losing so many key players to injuries, and it could have a clear solution in the scoring department.snapped their three-game losing streak with a 125-103 win over the Sacramento Kings. Capping off the four-game West Coast trip with a big win over Sacramento, the Thunder can now turn their attention back to their home floor as an easier schedule awaits them to finish out the calendar year.

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In that span, the Thunder will be looking to steady the ship as they await Chet Holmgren’s expected return sometime in January. Of course, that means they’ll continue to rely on Isaiah Hartenstein to man the middle and give the team a consistent paint presence. While that’s been the case defensively thus far, it would also make sense for Oklahoma City to hand Hartenstein a more consistent role offensively.

In the win in Sacramento, Hartenstein tallied only three points, taking and making only one field goal and splitting a pair of free throws. However, he was much more involved in the offense in the Thunder’s previous two games, scoring 20 points in the second game in Portland and 21 points in LA against the Clippers.

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Thedon’t need Hartenstein to put up 20 points a night or take double-digit shots every game, but those sorts of outbursts should certainly happen much more than games where he only takes one shot. So far this season, Hartenstein has scored in double figures only six times in 14 tries. Given the makeup of Oklahoma City’s roster, Hartenstein should be able to get to that 10-point threshold consistently.

Already a crucial creator in the high post, Hartenstein should get more opportunities inside to showcase how skilled he is as a scorer. As of now, most of his shots come off offensive rebounds or close shots that are typically generated by his teammates.

’s offense has become from time to time, getting Hartenstein some more post-ups and opportunities to create for himself in the paint could take some pressure off the guards, who are already being tasked with more than they anticipated coming into the year. The Thunder re-signed Hartenstein to a multi-year deal this offseason for a reason, and getting more production from him and giving him more usage should be something Mark Daigneault and company heavily consider moving forward.

Ivan is a sports media student at Oklahoma State University. He has covered the OKC Thunder since 2022 and covers OSU athletics for The O’Colly.