Ohio State’s season has officially gone off the rails. And after Saturday’s 31-28 loss to Nebraska in Lincoln, Lindy’s Sports’ Cole Shelton believes it is time

Nov 21, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAround the internet, rumors have swirled on if Day's time as the Buckeyes' head coach. , who went further than most after the loss, arguing in a new column that Ohio State should fire head coach Ryan Day. That's a striking position for a coach who won a national championship two seasons ago.

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But Shelton's main point is simple: a program with this much talent should be winning more than it is. The Buckeyes opened 2026 with one of the deepest rosters in the country and real title expectations. Instead, the Nebraska defeat was their fourth of the year. Shelton's sharpest criticism is aimed at Day's game management.