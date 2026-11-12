Why Ocean Shores has such an erosive coast

Multiple recent rounds of powerful surf, with seas topping 20 feet and waves attacking at vicious angles, have eaten away at the coastline.

This has always been a very dynamic stretch of coastline. But multiple recent rounds of powerful surf, with seas topping 20 feet and waves attacking at vicious angles, have really eaten away at the coastline, threatening infrastructure.

This is near the entrance to Grays Harbor, where strong tidal flows and the Chehalis River’s outflow constantly move and reshape sediment. Add to that, persistent strong storm winds and low pressure can raise coastal water levels via storm surge. High tides and surf add to the water reaching the shore. An El Niño-related Kelvin wave may also have raised the regional sea level by several inches, giving the waves a slightly higher starting point.

Also read WA storms force Ocean Shores emergency declaration, threaten urban flooding

A 70-year-old man was arrested after authorities seized about 2,700 live and dried cannabis plants from an unlicensed production operation at a property in uninOcean Shores has declared a state of emergency as storm-driven waves and elevated water levels erode the shoreline and threaten homes and public infrastructure. San Francisco reports homelessness down 22% since 2011, as leaders push zero-tolerance encampment rules plus more treatment beds. Would adopting their tactics help Seattle?

Advertisement

Washington voters have chosen a new Supreme Court justice in a race that drew intense debate, outside money and questions about the future of the state's tax laws. A King County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of slashing a deputy and making threats to kill police in Shoreline.