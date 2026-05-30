Why NY Rangers Should Not Pursue Darren Raddysh in Free Agency

As the New York Rangers get set for the start of free agency, the team has done a great job of creating cap space to be a major player. However, who they will p

As the New York Rangers get set for the start of free agency, the team has done a great job of creating cap space to be a major player.

However, who they will pursue will be interesting to see. Coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, the Rangers have numerous needs to address this summer. New York got off to a terrible start to the campaign at home, and they were never really able to recover. With the team struggling and not being in the hunt for a playoff spot, they elected to trade veteran forward Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings.

This continued a trend of moving veterans. However, while they have been moving veterans and could continue tolike Vincent Trocheck, they do have some building blocks in Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin. Both of these players are still in their prime, and building around them should be the goal. New York has reason to believe that they can improve this summer with a plethora of cap space and two picks in the first round.

However, how they go about it will be the question. With free agency figuring to be the most logical way for them to improve and still get younger in the draft, one of the top options doesn’t make much sense for the Rangers. Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh / David Kirouac-Imagn Images Even though New York has needs all over, the primary focus for the team should be to improve their top six.

While that is going to be a challenge in free agency with options not being plentiful, one option that they could pivot to is Darren Raddysh. The veteran defenseman is coming off a breakout season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and as a free agent with the cap going up, he timed that well. This season, he totaled 70 points with 22 goals and 48 assists.

The offensive production was fantastic from the 30-year-old, but as a right-handed defenseman, he really isn’t a good fit for the Rangers. New York has one of the best in the league in Fox on that side of the blue line.

Furthermore, theyEven though Raddysh would improve the team and provide a nice scoring punch from the blue line, he is going to receive a massive contract coming off a great season. For the Rangers, it would be wise not to pursue him. Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online.

He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20





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