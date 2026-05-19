Why Not You Academy Charter School Closes Down in Washington

The Why Not You Academy charter school in Washington state was closed due to chronic under-enrollment, leading to financial and operational viability issues. The school faced challenges in providing a well-resourced learning environment, with only 27.3% of students possessing foundational grade-level knowledge in English language arts and a four-year graduation rate of 62%. With the closure, Washington now has eight public charter schools that have shut down since 2016.

The Why Not You Academy charter school in Washington state was closed after facing numerous challenges related to enrollment, academic performance , and a toxic school environment.

The school struggled academically and had a low retention rate among students and staff. The closure marked the eighth public charter school to shut down in Washington since 2016. Former CEO Abigail O'Neal acknowledged allegations regarding the school's special education program but claimed that students with disabilities received compensatory services. Various concerns were raised regarding the school's financial situation and the urgent need to increase enrollment





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