How to experience the freedom of a life that goes beyond what life means for 'me.'

I recently posed the question: Why is it important to stop being so “me” focused, to stop making ourselves and whether we’re getting our needs met the center of our The problem with our self-focused approach is not just that we miss out on life because we’re so preoccupied with evaluating and reacting to whether what’s happening is supporting or diminishing who we think we are.

There’s an even deeper issue at play here.the truth. We don’t see reality as it is; we see a movie of reality that’s been corrupted by our “how is this for me? ” filter. And yet we’re not aware of our “me” filter, and don’t hear our assumptions or recognize the constant “what does this say about me?

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” meaning-making we’re doing. As a result, we end up imprisoned in a life that’s narrowed down to a mere sliver of what it could be while all the while believing it’s all there is. One important caveat: None of this is meant to suggest that the self is bad or that we shouldn’t be attuned to and care for our own needs; a lot of my work is about teaching folks to do just that.