The Knicks lost the battle, but it might help them win the war.

on Friday night at Madison Square Garden, the two games added to the Knicks’ schedule were finalized — vs. the Wizards at home on Dec. 6 and vs. the Hornets in Charlotte, N.C.

, on Dec. 10. The NBA leaves two games open on each team’s schedule to start the year and fills them in depending on how teams do in the NBA Cup. Jalen Brunson reacts after missing a shot in the final seconds of the Knicks’ 108-105 loss to the Heat on Nov. 27, 2026, at Madison Square Garden.

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Since they were eliminated in the group stage, the Knicks filled out their schedule with two easier opponents in Wizards and Hornets teams that were also eliminated. And, at a time in which they are banged up, it provides the Knicks some needed rest — they will play just the two games between Dec. 3 and 11, with one of them at home.