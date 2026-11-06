Why My Big Fat Fabulous Life Star Whitney Way Thore Began Taking Weight Loss Medication

As Whitney Way Thore revealed in the upcoming season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, she began taking weight loss medications. The TLC star explained to E! News why she decided to give them a shot.

in an exclusive interview Ignoring any particularly loud outsider opinions, "I didn't really have any side effects or anything like that," detailed the 42-year-old, back with the 10th season of her TLC series .

"I think physically it was easy. "Star Whitney Way Thore Reveals Plans for Her Dream Wedding to Jake Beaudoin Though the pair are engaged now, they were dating more casually when Way Thore told him about her dreams of getting pregnant.in the hopes of getting pregnant through intrauterine insemination. Though, she added, "I hadn't really expected that it would matter to him because I didn't expect that we would be in a serious relationship.

Also read My Big Fat Fabulous Life Star Whitney Way Thore Reveals Plans for Her Dream Wedding to Jake Beaudoin

""I thought, 'Well, I'm going to tell him this and obviously, and understandably, you're not going to stay with me through this,'" Way Thore shared of her line of thought. Instead, she marveled, "He was so supportive and so excited, and he never wavered on that once and still hasn't. So, that was really amazing.

"—"Obviously if you're still single at this age, you've been through some s--t," Way Thore reasoned—she had her eye out for any red flags the DJ may be throwing in the air. "I've almost never dated a man that I leave the relationship having any shred of respect for," stressed Way Thore.

"When you're this old and you've dated as much as I have, and been as disappointed in men as I have," she detailed, well, it can be hard to see the good in people. "You want to protect yourself and you want to not be as stupid as you might have been," she explained. "Or, you might want to approach things in a smart way.

" However, she acknowledged, "I think there's a balance between doing that and being hyper vigilant because I think that kind of hyper vigilance can definitely stop a relationship before it has a chance to really get off the ground. "Admittedly, the North Carolinian waved a scarlet-tinged banner when he ghosted Way Thore after they initially connected in 2018. "Basically we met, we only hung out a couple times," she explained. Still, "I bring it up constantly.

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He, for the longest time, would try to defend it, and then it became this thing, and I just got so annoyed.

""When you go from thinking you're just in a casual relationship to all of a sudden we're going to try to have a baby together, things move very quickly," Way Thore explained. "And that can expose a lot of weaknesses that you might feel. But I continue to be pleasantly surprised at every turn, even though I wasBasically, acknowledged Thore, she's grateful "he proved me wrong.

" And, yes, she's pretty psyched to be rocking an aquamarine gemstone on her left hand. "I think when you're in love, you naturally want to share that," she explained of letting viewers into her engagement journey. She joins a long list of celebrities work their way down the aisle.to his fellow figure skater on Nov. 4, sharing photos of his beachside proposal in the Bahamas with the caption: "New chapter in life unlocked.

"“Last night Darrin proposed, with Lana right by my side, and I seriously couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Pumpkin wrote on TikTok. " I’m so excited for this next chapter, for our future, for our family, and for all the memories we still have ahead of us. ”, who posted a photo of the two on her Instagram Story Aug. 19 along with the caption: "My best friend in the world just got engaged.

" The supermodel announced her engagement on Aug. 11 after the jewelry designer popped the question during a beach vacation. Will you accept this ring? The Bachelor Nation star got engaged to the makeup artist after three years together, including spending one year in a long-distance romance.

"We crossed the country over and over just to find our way back to each other, never knowing that one day there wouldn’t be a return flight waiting," MichaelAug. 6. "And somewhere between all those miles, we built a life. We collected moments, crossed milestones, became a family, and watched two separate places on a map slowly become one home.

"“I organized for a picnic blanket to be waiting for us with a pitcher of margaritas—extra sweet because that’s how Andrew orders them,” he recalled. “After the proposal, we got back on the dinghy—but instead of going back to the mainland, it took us out to a chartered boat. Six of our friends were hiding on it, waiting to surprise Andrew and celebrate with us!

" The Bachelor Nation alum and dog rescue founder announced their engagement seven months after going Instagram-official. alum and pregnant girlfriend announced they were engaged three weeks after confirming they are expecting their first child together. “I'm on cloud 9 she said yes,” Lochte told TMZ. “I’m happy this is my new beginning, and I couldn't do it without her. "May 26.

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"Proposing again meant taking something that was already extraordinary and making it fully our own. It means the world to be able to reaffirm our promise and love to one another just the two of us.

"The English actress and musician announced their engagement in April 2026, with a sweet glimpse at Josh's Disneyland proposal. The NFL star of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers proposed to his longtime love Jaime Jones in a beautiful and intimate moment at Davis Islands Beach in Tampa, Florida.

Surrounded by rose petals and large “MARRY ME” letters, the proposal was thoughtfully planned and an unforgettable moment.engagement ring features a 4.04-carat radiant diamond set in platinum, with marquise diamonds that wrap elegantly above and beneath the center stone.

"It was the most romantic night of my life! " she wrote on Instagram. "I am so in love with you Adam. Baby, I am forever grateful for you and the impact you have had in my life and my kids lives.

I am a better person because of you. You helped me find me again and showed me how to love. Every morning I wake up I feel safe knowing you are My person at my side. You and your kids coming into our lives has been the biggest blessing.

"“With every lifetime, every moment I have in front of me I said yes. ”.

“It's going around that I, that my guy Van Hunt—I've been dating him now for almost six years—well, there's some confusion that he asked to marry me and I said no.” However, “I did not say no,” Halle affirmed. “We just don't have a date, but of course I said yes, I would marry him! ”alum revealed her ring on Jan. 3, captioning their news, "my favourite part of being alive happy new year.

"in a Jan. 7 interview. "My nervous system was trying to catch up to what just happened in this magical moment and I was also trying to process the iceberg that was being presented to me as well! I of course said 'yes,' and melted into what was the sweetest kiss I’ve ever felt! "