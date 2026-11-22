The Dallas Cowboys made a change with their defensive play-caller in Week 11, going from Christian Parker to Mike Pettine. Here's why.

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is shown Monday, August 24, 2020 during the team's training camp at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon. Packers25 11 Hoffman | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Dallas Cowboys decided to make a change to their defense ahead of the Week 11 contest against the Tennessee Titans.

Christian Parker as the play-caller in favor of giving that duty to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine, who is expected to stay as Dallas' defensive play-caller for the rest of the season. Despite the demotion, the Cowboys are not firing Parker, nor is he resigning, so the embattled coach will stay on with the team for the rest of this season. After that, all bets are off.

Also read Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Mike Pettine's Future Uncertain Amid Turnover

Minnesota Vikings outside linebackers coach Mike Pettine against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect Entering Week 11, the Cowboys rank 32nd in total yards per game allowed, 27th in passing yards, 32nd in rushing yards and 30th in points.

Those numbers are especially jarring when you consider The final straw for Parker was the Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers when Dallas surrendered a whopping 46 points while serving as no match for the Niners' impressive offense.

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"Watching over the past few weeks, looking back at some things, I think that a different perspective was good for us," head coach Brian Schottenheimer Unlike Parker, Pettine has a wealth of experience as a defensive play-caller, which certainly factored into the decision. Pettine has served as a defensive coordinator three times, including with the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers, and he has been a head coach with the Cleveland Browns.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on from the sidelines during the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect "Not an ideal situation for me personally, but it's what's best for the team at this current point, so that's how we're moving forward," Parker said, per "For sure I did , but, at the end of the day, that's the decision that was made," Parker added.

"It is what it is. This is where we're at.

" Parker admitted he did think about resigning, but he wasn't keen on "running from it, and at the end of the day I have a job to do. " NFL Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker looks on during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect While the Cowboys have left the door open for Parker to stay with the team after this season, it would be shocking if he does after being demoted. As far as Parker's current responsibilities go now that he's no longer the play-caller, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Parker is "leading meetings, he’s leading walkthroughs and all those discussions.

”Minnesota Vikings Assistant Head Coach / Outside Linebackers Mike Pettine talks to players on the bench during the first half of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect"But I love this. This is what I’ve done for a long time, and when you’re back immersed in it – it’s been a passion for a long time.

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Now that I’m back in it, like I said, I’m full speed ahead,” Pettine explained, per.

“There was no seed of this planted at any point. As we know in this business, we’re week-to-week, and sometimes circumstances happen. Things build up and changes have to be made.

" As far as what his future holds, Pettine said he wasn't sure if he'd be interested in continuing on in the role after this season if the opportunity presents itself. “I’ll have to check with my wife on that one. We’re just going to take it week to week and see what plays out," Pettine said.

Even if Pettine decides he wants to stay instead of going back into retirement again, there's a good chance we'll see a total overhaul of Dallas' coaching staff if Jerry Jones fires Schottenheimer, something that is very possible after another disappointing season. Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News.

He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.