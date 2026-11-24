Andrew Hulbert used to believe success meant chasing profit targets and working 100-hour weeks. Now, the 40-year-old’s key performance indicators are much simpler: the school run and putting the kids to bed.

Andrew Hulbert, 40, gave up a six-figure corporate salary to spend more time with his children - Andrew Crowleymoney@telegraph.co.ukAndrew Hulbert used to believe success meant chasing profit targets and working 100-hour weeks.

Now, the 40-year-old’s key performance indicators are much simpler: the school run and putting the kids to bed. Hulbert, who lives on a farm near Oxford, is one of a rising number of men who are swapping the traditional career peak for priorities outside the office. Choosing family life over chasing top-line growth, he sold his facilities management company in 2023 and stepped back from the relentless demands of his professional role.

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A recently released British Social Attitudes Survey, analysed by the Resolution Foundation, showed a steep decline in the proportion of working-age adultsThe decline was driven largely by men, with the proportion of working-age men wanting full-time work falling from 77pc in 2015 to 62pc now, but broadly staying the same for women. The fall was especially marked among men aged 30 to 49, where the proportion wanting to work full-time fell from 86pc to 67pc.

More evenly split gender roles at home, changing attitudes towards work since the pandemic and a desire to avoidSome high-earning and ambitious men are deciding that the money is not worth the stress – a change in attitude which could have significant effects on the labour market in years to come. Since 1992, the number of men working part-time has risen from around 980,000 to around 2.64 million today, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

As a proportion of the male working-age population, that is an increase from around 7pc to around 17pc. While the number of men working part-time has stayed largely level in the last decade, the Resolution Foundation warns that changing sentiment could be an indicator of a looming productivity crisis.

“The fall in the desire for full-time work could be a leading indicator of future behaviour, pointing to a weakening of labour supply in the years and decades to come,” the analysis reads. The same report showed that job satisfaction was at its lowest since the survey began in 1989, with workersThese attitudes “may have contributed to weak productivity growth”, perhaps fuelled by an increasingly squeezed middle class and ever-longer hours that eat into home life.

Add to this the legacy of the pandemic, which has led to more people seeking hybrid setups, and working life looks altogether different for employees today.

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“Over the past decade, we’ve seen a significant change in attitudes to work among men who increasingly say they would like to work part-time rather than full-time,” says Hannah Slaughter, principal economist at the Resolution Foundation. “Part of this may reflect wider workplace frustrations: across the board, workers say they have less flexibility, fewer opportunities for advancement and less scope to work independently than a decade ago.

”“For men in their 30s and 40s, the £100,000 tax trap can bite at precisely the point when they would normally expect to be approaching their peak earning years,” says Shaun Moore, of wealth management company Quilter.each week. Some fathers report going down to four days as this can be better financially than losing nursery funding, while the effective tax rate between £100,000 and £125,000 is 60pc.

“That is a perverse incentive for the tax system to create when the economy should be encouraging experienced people in their prime working years to remain fully engaged in the workforce,” Moore adds. Hulbert was in his mid-thirties when he first felt a need to free up more time. He was earning six figures, but the hours were gruelling.

“The business was more important than everything else,” he says. At the same time, he says he “was hearing more and more stories from men in particular who were relatively successful in their fifties, but what they gave up to be successful in their fifties was being with their kids when they were born and when they were young.

“It just continued to play on my mind over and over that I just wanted to be there and be with them and do really mundane stuff like take them to school,” Hulbert says of his now five and seven-year-old children. Hulbert, pictured with Flora the pygmy goat, says his children were the main factor in switching to part-time - Andrew Crowley“I’d seen that a lot of men traditionally hadn’t been part of the family unit very closely with their kids early on, and I didn’t want to wake up when I was 50 and feel like I was part of the same.

”For Peter Griffiths, redundancy from his management role at BP in 2020, along with the impending birth of his son, made the prospect of returning to a full-time role significantly less important than it had once seemed.

“I didn’t feel the need to do the corporate thing any more,” says Griffiths, 48, who lives in Kent. “There was a greasy pole to climb. I was kind of done with that. I had a realisation that all I was doing was lining someone else’s pockets.

I could see where that was heading. Fifty-five and dead isn’t particularly helpful. ”He went from middle management to an individual-contributor role as a petroleum engineer and now works the equivalent of four days a week.

His wife, an NHS doctor, has also cut back on full-time work, as “we both realised that was doing neither of us any good”.taxes for high earnersEarning more than £150,000 is considered enough to compensate for the losses a salary of £100,000 triggers, but “the responsibility difference from a role on £100,000 and £150,000 is very different,” says Griffiths, whose income has fallen by around a third to come in just under the £100,000 threshold.

“The expectations on you while earning that sort of money are very, very high. So I think people have just gone, actually, what’s the point? I’d rather spend time with my kids, thanks, and not find myself with a heart attack. ” Searches for “best work-life balance jobs” have surged 228pc in the last five years, according to analysis of Google Trends search data by BizSpace, a flexible workspace provider.

Griffiths says he is “significantly less stressed” than before, when long hours and in-office working ate into his free time. Now, “the hooter goes at three o’clock and I log off and walk away”. There is no longer a work phone, nor email-checking on weekends. Had he not left BP, “we wouldn’t have had our second child,” he says.

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“You can’t really put a number on that, can you? ” Inevitably, there are significant knock-on effects of men working less at what should be the height of their earning powers. For the economy, where reduced output only swells the Government’s financial black hole, and for the workers who have far less disposable cash.

The shortfall has been noticeable for Griffiths, who says he has less than he used to have in terms of “silly money” to spend on things such as holidays. Hulbert agrees.

“You have to be much more considerate with your decisions and obviously much more considerate around the spend,” he says. “You look at the price of a pint of beer in the UK now or in London – it’s an expensive thing to do.

”While men in their thirties and forties might once have skipped on to the next big work venture while their spouse raised the children at home, today’sAs the number of men working part-time has increased, the rates of part-time work among women have in fact dropped because of the “quickly” rising numbers going into full-time employment, per a parliamentary research briefing. Figures released this month show that 89pc more women now pay the 45pc additional rate of income tax compared with four years ago, according to wealth manager Bowmore Financial Planning, while the number of male top-rate taxpayers rose 47pc over the same period.

Emma Roberts, who runs Emmy’s Day Nursery in south-east London, says the switch between the primary caregiver and primary earner has become clear at drop-offs and pickups over the past year.

“I don’t really see the mums any more,” Roberts says. “A lot of the dads are doing the drop-off and even things like messaging . ” Since opening last year, she has noticed that “quite a few of the dads haven’t actually gone back to work”.

“They’re staying at home while the mum goes to work full-time,” she says. Compared with former generations, “the dynamic is different now”, says Elliott Rae, of Parenting Out Loud, a workplace culture-change programme which encourages working fathers to be open about their family responsibilities. The concept of masculinity has changed, Rae adds, noting that his father never took a day off sick from work.

“For his generation, a lot of value for men was around status, which was very much tied to what you can provide, the bacon you can bring home, the job you do, your seniority, the money, the car. That has not gone completely, according to Rae, 43, but it is shifting considerably.

“If you go to a family party now and you say you work four days a week and look after your kids, it’s probably not as frowned upon as it was 20 years ago, where it probably would have been embarrassing for a man to admit he works part-time. ” If anything, this is now celebrated – particularly on social media, Hulbert notes.

He sees reams of posts where people are “enjoying time with their kids and having a nice time that’s not based around work”. No wonder, he says, that he and his peers want in.

“It tends to spur people on that, actually, they can have that life as well. ” *Please note that by submitting your content to us, you are consenting to The Telegraph processing your personal data where required by law. For further details, please see our