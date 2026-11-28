Zohran Mamdani's Rikers Island closure plan leaves 4,160 jail beds for a city of nearly 9 million, and one expert warns of overcrowding and violence.

From turkey shortages to helicopter deliveries: The extraordinary history of Thanksgiving during warPowerful NY Democrat Andrea Stewart-Cousins dead at 76, reports sayUS pilot tells Trump which fighter jet is ‘world’s greatest’ during Thanksgiving phone call From Hollywood mogul to Biden-Harris insiders, Democrats turn to familiar faces to shape their next chapterStrobe Talbott, former deputy secretary of state and Brookings Institution president, dies at 80Democrats, Republicans find rare common ground when asked what they're thankful for Universities, schools nationwide use Thanksgiving as chance to promote 'Day of Mourning' and decolonization Politics, money and Thanksgiving dinner: Just two words can help avoid argument 2026's biggest political turkeys: Scandals, gaffes and other memorable unfortunate moments from this yearA look at how the Trumps spend their Thanksgiving holiday through the yearsSen Eric Schmitt: USAID is one of the biggest frauds against the American peopleChina expert: Huang controversy solidified America’s AI chip security agendaBritish military reservists told to be ready to deploy amid Russia-Ukraine tensionPresident Trump weighs strike against Iran’s Pickaxe MountainManhattan Institute scholar Rafael Mangual told Fox News Digital that Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s plan to close Rikers Island by 2032 could leave the city without enough jail beds and threaten public safety.

announced that Rikers Island would be closed"once and for all" by 2032, a promise one crime expert said doesn't add up and could release violent criminals back onto the streets.and criminal justice scholars have raised concerns that shrinking the population of more than 6,000 inmates could carry lasting consequences. Rafael Mangual, head of research for policing and public safety at the Manhattan Institute, told Fox News Digital there won't be enough beds to accommodate a city of nearly 9 million people.

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MAMDANI IN HOT SEAT OVER POST MOURNING DEATH OF INMATE CHARGED WITH CALLOUS CRIME: 'ABSOLUTELY SHAMEFUL' A crime expert warned that Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s plan to close Rikers Island by 2032 could threaten public safety. The replacement jails in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx will have a capacity of 4,160 beds, with an additional 340 therapeutic beds for inmates with mental illnesses and other medical needs. They will be placed closer to public transit and courthouses.