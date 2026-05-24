Why Mahito is the Best Villain in Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is a shōnen series that features a wide range of villains, each with their own unique abilities and motivations. However, one villain stands out above the rest: Mahito. He is not only one of the most powerful characters in the series but also one of the most terrifying and villainous. Mahito's manipulation and betrayal of Junpei early in the franchise cemented the character he was destined to become, and his willingness to do whatever it takes to win makes him the perfect antithesis to Yuji.

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the best shōnen series of the modern era, and its villains are a major reason why. Every good shōnen series needs good villains for the heroes to battle against, and Jujutsu Kaisen shows just how far evildoers can take a franchise.

There are great villains in every arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, and the major villains leave a lasting impression even after they've been defeated. From Sukuna to Jogo to Hanami, every villain in Jujutsu Kaisen has added something to the series, but there's one villain who has added more than anyone could have predicted. Mahito is in a league of his own.

Beyond being one of the most powerful characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, he's wicked in a way that words can hardly describe. He's the perfect foil to Yuji and an essential part of Yuji's character development. Without him, Jujutsu Kaisen wouldn't be the same, and that's exactly why he deserves to be considered one of the most important villains in anime. Jujutsu Kaisen Has Plenty of Great Villains, But...

There's no shortage of excellent villains in Jujutsu Kaisen. From the very beginning, Sukuna was set to be someone few could contend with. As his power grows, so does his ferocity. He's becoming unstoppable, and if season three was a sign of things to come, season four might give Jujutsu Sorcerers battles they could've never prepared for.

While Sukuna is upfront about his tenacity, Pseudo-Geto/Kenjaku is the opposite. He's a manipulative, conniving Sorcerer who might be one of the smartest characters in anime. He's the mastermind behind all the atrocities that have affected Jujutsu Sorcerers thus far, and like Sukuna, it feels like his plans are just getting into motion. The sheer number of villains in Jujutsu Kaisen makes it difficult for fans to determine who is the strongest of them all beyond the King of Curses.

Posts 4 By Vanessa Piña There are plenty of antagonists that do well in their own way without taking center stage. Hanami, Dagon, and Jogo, three of the four Disaster Curses, made the most out of every one of their appearances on-screen. Hanami was one of the first big threats to Yuji and Todo, and Dagon pushed several powerful Sorcerers to the max.

Out of all the Disaster Curses, and villains in Jujutsu Kaisen in general, Mahito is in a league of his own. He's so wonderfully villainous that he has undoubtedly earned his status as one of Shōnen Jump's greatest villains ever. ... Mahito Is the Best of Them All Mahito is terrifying in the best way possible.

There's something eerily human about Kenjaku; while he is unquestionably evil, his inherent humanity makes him feel at least somewhat understandable. Sure, Sukuna is the strongest villain in the series, but his willingness to fight (somewhat) fairly makes him less intimidating than he could be. Enter Mahito. Mahito is willing to do whatever it takes to win.

Not only is he unwilling to pull punches, he wants to terrorize his victims before he kills them. He feels a lot like villains from popular scary movies in that way, and there are few characters in anime who can compare. Mahito's manipulation and betrayal of Junpei early in the franchise cemented the character he was destined to become.

He was never going to be understandable like Sukuna or masterfully intelligent like Kenjaku — he just wants humans to suffer, full stop. In that way, he's the perfect antithesis to Yuji. Mahito broke Yuji down to his core. He stripped away all of Yuji's hope and forced Yuji to transcend his own moral limits in order to win, and that's a feat nobody else in Jujutsu Kaisen accomplished.

Years after Jujutsu Kaisen is over, people will look back on Mahito and put him in the same canon as the best villains in manga/anime history





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Jujutsu Kaisen Villains Mahito Yuji Character Development Antithesis Terrorizing Victims

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