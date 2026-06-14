Why Magic have ground to make up in East entering 2026-27

For the second time in three seasons, the Larry O'Brien Trophy is headed East. The New York Knicks officially cemented themselves as the NBA's eighth champion i

Mar 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero reacts before the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn ImagesThe New York Knicks officially cemented themselves as the NBA's eighth champion in eight years, defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games despite trailing by as many as 12 points in each contest. It marks the Knicks' first championship in 53 years, going a remarkable 16-3 in their historic run.

Among every championship team in NBA history, the 2025-26 Knicks are 1st in average playoff point differential, 9th in playoff winning percentage and 31st in opponents' regular-season winning percentage. The Magic's offseason has been here for nearly two months. But with the offseason around the league officially underway, in today's parity-driven NBA, Orlando isn't viewed as a team that's in line for perhaps being the ninth champion in nine years.

, the Magic are currently ranked 15th, sandwiched between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors, who didn't survive the play-in.

"Sean Sweeney finally gets his shot as head coach and takes over a team that could be tailored for him,""Sweeney's expertise is defense and developing talent -- like he did with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. He will have to establish a relationship with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane, and he will be tasked with elevating an already top defense.

"Sweeney, too, will have to upgrade a stagnant offense that struggled badly, especially after Wagner got hurt in the playoffs, and collapsed in blowing a 3-1 lead against Detroit in the first round. "Of the 14 teams ranked ahead of Orlando, eight are from the East -- including Cleveland, Atlanta and Indiana, the East champion in 2024-25 who was derailed by myriad injuries last season.

New Magic head coach Sean Sweeney helps raise that floor a little bit, but the Magic still have plenty of ground to make up.a lot of cap flexibility this summer. It will be easier to assess the roster -- relative not only to last season's, but also to the rest of the East -- in September.

But it shouldn't be viewed as a surprise if the Magic decide towith most, if not all of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Desmond Bane, who played just 25 games last year. If we know one thing, it's that the Magic will need to overhaul their whole offensive structure under new head coach Sean Sweeney. They also must improve its depth, shooting and two-way versatility, the gold mine to success in today's NBA.

Matt Hanifan: Born and raised in Nevada, Matt has covered the Miami Heat, NBA and men’s college basketball for various platforms since 2019. More of his work can be found at Hot Hot Hoops, Vendetta Sports Media and Mountain West Connection. He studied journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he previously served as a sports staff writer for The Nevada Sagebrush. Twitter: @Mph_824_





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