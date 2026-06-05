Why Madonna Became the New Face of Grindr

From talking about sex with JFK Jr. to a surprise show in Times Square, the queen of pop is leveraging Grindr’s “gayborhood” to sell her new album. For Grindr users, the advertising for Madonna’s 15th album has been hard to miss. When users opened the app on April 24, Madonna’s voice greeted them with “Hello, it’s mother.

From talking about sex with JFK Jr. to a surprise show in Times Square, the queen of pop is leveraging Grindr’s “gayborhood” to sell her new album.

For Grindr users, the advertising for Madonna’s 15th album has been hard to miss. When users opened the app on April 24, Madonna’s voice greeted them with “Hello, it’s mother. ” The app’s homepage perpetually has a banner promoting the Grindr-exclusive vinyl of her new album “Confessions on a Dancefloor: Part II,” and she even hosted a roundtable where she talked about the best sex she's ever had. It all culminated in a surprise concert in Times Square Thursday.

All this comes as more artists are teaming up with Grindr in an effort to promote their music. Grindr, meanwhile, has been rebranding away from being known as just a"hookup app," and has been selling its users more products and services, including GLP-1s and erectile dysfunction drugs. As for users, it’s clear that the Madonna takeover has started some conversation. X was ablaze upon the release of the exclusive vinyl and the “Confessions With …” interview.

And on Reddit, some have been arguing over whether or not the campaign and total immersion of the app is effective or annoying. The queen of pop has taken over the gay dating appShe had a round table where she discussed her sex life,I'm gonna only name dead people. And it all culminated in a surprise show in Times Squarebut they said the show cost a lot.have taken a big hit out of artists' revenue streams.

Artists like Hilary Duff, Troye SivanMadonna's longtime manager, Guy Oseary, tells Wiredbecause Madonna has been championing the LGBTQ+ communityand moving away from being seen as just a hookup appCEO George Arison says when he joined the app in 2022,Up Next





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