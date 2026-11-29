You have to understand, Kyle Shanahan fully expects to beat the Seahawks today even though Brock Purdy won't play.

That's because the 49ers have Mac Jones. He's not as good as Brock Purdy when Purdy is fully healthy, but Purdy has an ankle injury and could miss multiple games.

Meanwhile, Jones is fresh, he has been in Kyle Shanahan's system for two years, and he'll get to play with Mike Evans and Keenan Allen for the first time. If Shanahan expected to lose today, he wouldn't play Evans, who was questionable leading into this game. He's still dealing with Achilles tendinitis.

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Today would be a great time to give Evans the week off so he can rest and heal up for the stretch run if the 49ers were conceding defeat at home to the Seahawks. But Evans will play, and Jones has the arm to get him the ball. Plus, he has a play-caller who believes in him. No one in the world has a higher opinion of Jones than Shanahan does.