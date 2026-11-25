Cartier tops the digital ranking, but the brands that outperform on social still lag in online-to-offline integration.

The ever-shifting digital landscape rewards brands that are creative, agile, consistent across geographic areas, and can turn digital awareness into commercial opportunities through an effective omnichannel strategy.

In this competitive environment, small brands with a focused, strategic approach can appear larger than life, while market leaders resting on their laurels could see their relevance shrink. However, traditional discovery channels are proving resilient in the watch industry. Brand-owned websites remain the top destination for information and new brand or product discovery, despite the rise of social media. The challenge is to turn digital visibility into engagement through strong direct-to-consumer websites and a seamless omnichannel experience.

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Watch Index, while the crown once again goes to Cartier, the ranking shows several changes and surprises, notably IWC’s rise and Rolex’s slide. Due to the unavailability of data this year,has removed its review of performance on Chinese social media platforms WeChat, Xiaohongshu and Weibo as part of its methodology update.

And while brands continuously refine their tactics on well-established — yet always evolving — digital platforms, it’s also important toIn this year’s index, Hublot delivers a standout performance, jumping seven positions in the digital ranking vs. 2025 and landing just outside the top five. The key contributors to Hublot’s ascent are its robust digital services, which include a comprehensive omnichannel experience, and its Instagram performance.

The brand has seen follower and engagement growth through content created in collaboration with its roster of ambassadors spanning sports and art. IWC has considerably strengthened its position in the top five, advancing three places and landing second behind Cartier, thanks to exceptional social media performance, particularly on Facebook, where its engineering- and Formula 1-focused content continues to resonate. Omega slipped one place to third, yet remained a strong digital performer.

The brand is strong on Instagram, TikTok and WeChat, and its Google Search visibility has increased year-on-year. Meanwhile, despite its strong awareness and about 185 million Google visits from September 2025 to August 2026, Rolex slipped from third place in 2025 to fifth this year, due to insufficient activity, particularly on TikTok, where the brand has over 230,000 followers. Longines’s fall from fourth to ninth place stands out.

Historically, it’s a brand that performed well on Chinese platforms like Xiaohongshu and WeChat. However, its modest visibility on Western social media channels drags down its overall performance this year and highlights the need to deliver a consistent message across all geographies. A granular analysis of the overall digital ranking unveils that each brand has its own specific strengths and weaknesses.

Yet a dichotomy emerges between brands with strong digital visibility and those that can integrate that digital visibility into omnichannel customer service activities that may ultimately lead to commercial transactions. The brands that perform best for digital, for example with high levels of engagement and interaction, are not always the brands that consumers rate highly for digital experience.

For the most part, our consumer research shows that opinions of content generally lag behind a more positive perception of the overall digital experience, with Tudor showing the biggest gap between the two. Although Hublot ranks sixth in the overall digital ranking, it still has room to improve its omnichannel digital services. The brand boasts an innovative club-like loyalty program known as Hublotista, open to all Hublot watch owners; it offers live chats and click-and-collect options.

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However, other elements, such as product personalization and live inventory availability, trail competitors. Hublot is also the top performer on Instagram, but it ranks 15th in its Google Search traffic score. This means the brand excels at creating visibility and capitalizing on it through services, but it still has room to improve its equity in overall desirability. While Omega sits at 89% and third in the digital ranking, its omnichannel services have significant scope for growth.

Although it has several customer service options, some more dynamic offerings, like loyalty programs, live inventories, and product customization, could be strengthened. In contrast, Panerai performs well on omnichannel for a brand of its size, coming in third for this assessment with its Panerai Passport service, WhatsApp customer service option and strong online-offline integration, but its digital performance on socials is significantly behind others, putting it at 18th overall for digital.

Meanwhile, Richemont-owned Piaget ranks 16th overall for digital, driven by poorer exposure on Google Search and TikTok, but places fifth for omnichannel with a strong range of customer service options, click-and-collect and pre-order options. But it’s Rolex that shows the most drastic dichotomy.

The undisputed market leader, it generated a total turnover of CHF 11 billion in 2025, up 4% from 2024, and commands a market share of 32.9%, followed by Cartier , Patek Philippe and Omega . The brand also tops the YouTube ranking and is the second most-searched brand on Google, behind Cartier. Yet while Rolex ranks fifth overall for digital performance, it is 17th for omnichannel services.

Its absence from TikTok and limited digital services, which the brand typically hands over to its distributors rather than managing directly, weigh on its performance. Services generally rank high among respondents’ preferences.

Real-time product availability both in-store and online is the most sought-after service for 79%, followed by multiple channels of customer service at 76%, buying from the brand’s website at 74%, and the ability to speak directly to a brand advisor when shopping online at 73%. The possibility to pay in local currency far outweighs cryptocurrency , although crypto matters more for 41% of older Gen Z and younger millennials aged 25-34.

All the services highlighted imply the importance of human contact and physical presence, which are also common denominators for brand experiences — the other most important development that excites consumers . Since the early 2000s, when Google Search began to rise in the digital world, search engine optimization has been front and center in brands’ digital preoccupations, ensuring their products are easily found on Google and placed at the top of consumers’ search results.

Websites, e-commerce platforms and digital campaigns are now built to match SEO criteria. But Google’s dominance is eroding and, with it, the foundations of brands’ digital strategies are starting to wobble, as consumers flock to AI-driven chatbots where GEO becomes the new metric to please. The watch industry is still, by and large, a sector that relies on traditional modes of discovery.

Brand websites are the top channel for both sourcing information and discovering new brands or products, highlighting how important it is for brands to have robust DTC websites. This is reinforced by the fact that, on average across all brands, nearly half of consumers who purchased watches in the last year bought directly from the brand. When researching watches, word-of-mouth recommendations and review sites or discussion forums rank among the top five channels, alongside search engines and magazines.

When it comes to discovering new products or brands, however, magazines and social media play an influential role, as do monobrand stores and flagships. Yet in the fast-changing digital landscape, new modes of discovery are becoming increasingly ingrained in shopping habits, and preferred purchasing channels are shifting, with the average number of people using resale rising from 29.7% who shopped in the last year to 40.8% of those intending to buy in the coming year.

According to a Bain & Company study published in March, 56% of US-based consumers still resort to Google, but 16% already mostly or always use AI chatbots and 28% mix the two. But adoption of AI chatbots is stronger among Gen Z , millennials , and Gen X .

Thirty-three per cent of consumers already use AI chatbots for recommendations in general and 19% for shopping assistance specifically. In this context, some brands have started to adapt. Nomos Glashütte, an independent watch brand based in the German watchmaking cluster that is also home to Richemont-owned A. Lange & Söhne, has begun updating its website to ensure AI chatbots can read it correctly and surface the brand’s products in their recommendations.

Analysts consider a website overhaul the easiest component of GEO brands can act on; the others remain much harder to control. AI chatbots draw information not only from brands’ websites but also from articles published in legacy media, typically sorted by readership and prestige. This is an element brands can influence through old-school public relations activity, but it is not fully under their sway. The third component is even more elusive: consumers’ comments on social media.

While brands practice “social listening” to improve on public feedback, they still can’t control people’s opinions and messages. But such comments are increasingly finding their way into AI chatbots, and they predominantly come from social media that are still new territory for brands: Reddit and Substack.and youth culture agency Archrival, found that 65% of respondents use Reddit to find and discover products, valuing the platform’s privacy and the ability to ask questions anonymously.is rapidly gaining relevance.

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Launchmetrics launched a new AI Visibility metric alongside its usual proprietary Media Impact Value. According to the firm’s analysis of brand mentions by AI during the Watches and Wonders fair, “being liked and being mentioned are two different things in AI. Tudor and Panerai come up far less often in AI answers, but when they do appear, they’re described so positively that it impacts their overall rank to third and fourth overall.

”IWC achieves an impressive 95% score and lands in second place in the digital marketing ranking behind Cartier, as its laser-focused video strategy, highlighting a few key messages, delivers significant results. The Schaffhausen-headquartered brand is best-performing on Facebook with a score of 93%; second best on TikTok with 90%, behind Cartier ; and on YouTube with 89%, behind Rolex .

The brand’s message, anchored in engineering excellence and innovation, is articulated through its association with Formula 1 and a few well-selected ambassadors who don’t simply pose wearing a timepiece but get involved in brand-related projects. IWC also regularly features videos of its watchmakers assembling timepieces. One filming Florian Salzer working on the Ingenieur Tourbillon 41 IWC345901 amassed over 10 million views and over half a million likes on TikTok alone.

IWC also runs the successful series “IWC Replies”, in which watchmakers answer technical questions asked by the community, like “Would the perpetual calendar still work after 2299? ” This year, IWC released a series of timepieces co-designed with George Russell, a driver for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team. The watch was made in the racing team’s blue hue, engraved on the back with Russell’s number 63, and Russell himself featured in the social media campaign.

The brand has previously collaborated with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who was not only an ambassador but an environmental and community projects advisor. The brand playfully mixes engineering-focused content with ambassador-led storytelling. One TikTok video featuring Russell’s teammate, Kimi Antonelli, assembling a timepiece achieved half a million views, proving the appeal of involving the brand’s “myth-makers” in the watchmaking process. Videos of IWC’s watchmakers at work have helped the brand rise three places to second in this year’s Index.

IWC also explores content related to travel where precision matters, like space travel and aviation. This year, the brand is collaborating with Vast to test timepieces during space flights.

In a more poetic vein, the brand also launched a new Pilot’s Watch celebrating the 20th anniversary of its association with the foundation linked to author and aviator Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, who wrote the children’s tale of the space travelerWhile many watchmakers still value traditional media, Ulysse Nardin has embraced social media and made it a pillar of its communications strategy. Why? Continuous improvement is obviously a must, but in brand-building, it is not enough.

There are many elements of brand-building we could choose to focus on, but not all would deliver the same impact. With all the money in the world, I don’t think we could revolutionize the in-store customer experience and move the needle for our brand. But social media is still a blue ocean, in the sense that small investments can deliver impactful, meaningful results. But you need to know the rules of the game.

The type of content that is consumed and thrives on social media is made by content creators, not the polished content by luxury brands. People relate to people, and partnering with content creators is paramount. We asked ourselves: how can we go viral and put our iconic Freak watch in the minds of millions of people with minimal investment?

We noticed that food-related content was getting a lot of traction, so we decided to collaborate with chocolate specialist Amaury Guichon, who is half Swiss and half French. The video of him making a giant chocolate sculpture of the Freak watch was watched by half a billion people. Amaury Guichon is now a friend of the brand, and we featured him in our UNstoppable campaign on social media, which celebrates the achievements of extraordinary people.

And you managed to have a big impact at Watches and Wonders with dancing robots. Tell us more about that. One of the brand’s pillars, which is transversal across all our activities, is our mission to inspire innovation. We knew that at Watches and Wonders, we did not want to be confined to a box and mark our presence on the whole fair.

Renting two robots, which cost us less than a page of advertising in a glossy magazine, proved a very effective way to achieve our objective. We dressed them in sweaters celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Freak watch. As they greeted guests and danced, many visitors stopped to take pictures of them and share them on social media. The visitors became our spontaneous content creators.

Ulysse Nardin’s dancing robots at Watches and Wonders cost less than a magazine ad page and turned visitors into the brand’s content creators. We spent no money on advertising at Watches and Wonders, but we had a big impact. Thanks to these unconventional actions, the Freak watch has become a pillar of the brand, accounting for about 50% of total turnover.

Brands need to produce creative and engaging content, particularly in video form, that’s tailored to different social media channels in the West and China. Brands can work hard to achieve high social media visibility across different geographies, but their efforts have little commercial meaning without a robust omnichannel strategy linked to customer service.in the complex and ever-evolving customer journey.

To win the AI race, brands need to develop strategies to strengthen their message so it can be correctly conveyed by AI chatbots in their conversations with prospective clients. The Vogue Business Watch Index examines watchmakers’ digital activity across 48 social media platforms: the Western trinity of Facebook, Instagram and YouTube as well as the global China-native TikTok. A separate score is assigned for search volumes on Google, as well as for the digital services offered by the brands. All these scores are weighted to produce a final digital ranking.