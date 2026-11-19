INDIANAPOLIS — Cold weather is officially here, and many people are bracing for sticker shock on their electric bills. Many homeowners believe they can greatly reduce their power bill by turning their thermostat down in the winter.

INDIANAPOLIS — Cold weather is officially here, and many people are bracing for sticker shock on their electric bills. Many homeowners believe they can greatly reduce their power bill by turning their thermostat down in the winter.

In this week’s Tip of the Week, Indiana’s I-Team is helping you understand your bill and ways to lower it. The number on your thermostat is just one of many factors impacting the dollar amount on your bill, according to AES spokesperson Claire Rice.

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, including the temperature: the greater the difference between the outdoor temperature and your desired indoor temperature means your system is using more energy to reach the desired indoor temperatureOlder refrigerators, water heaters, and washing machines consume more power than modern energy-efficient models “If your home is older, if it’s not well insulated, if there are parts of the home that are using up a lot of energy, or it’s just drafty, and that heat is getting out of the home, your home is working harder to heat your home, so it’s going to be using more energy,” said Rice.

“So my estimate for October was $189.49, and then you can see here from this pie chart how much of that is due to energy, my actual usage, which is the majority of the bill,” explained Rice. Again, your energy usage can vary wildly depending on where you keep the thermostat, the outside temperature and the condition of your home.

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According to the U.S. Department of Energy, lowering your thermostat by 7–10 degrees for 8 hours a day while you are away or asleep can shave as much as 10 percent per year off your heating bills. AES increased those base charges in summer 2026, which meant a $1/month increase for a customer using 1000 kilowatt hours per month. It covers basic account and service costs.

Riders are special charges for infrastructure, like building a power plant and power grid improvements.

“Really the benefit is something they probably won’t ever see, which is the prevention of an outage,” said Rice. “During a storm in 2025 alone, because of the Smart Grid program, we avoided over 150,000 outages, which is pretty incredible. ”For many customers, they will notice higher bills in January 2027.

Keep in mind, in January 2027, the base charge will increase an additional $8.50/month for the average user.is scheduled to take effect in January 2027, adding an estimated $8.50 per month for an average residential customer using 1,000 kWh. If you don’t qualify income wise, you may still be eligible for a virtual assessment that can help you save money on your AES bill.