Why 'Love Is Blind' Fans May Have Already Found the Season 12 Location

Could the City of Brotherly Love be a good fit for the Netflix hit?

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsLove Is Blind: South Africa are the latest on the way—and fans still can't stop watching the flagship program.

Below, read on for everything we know aboutreality show . Season 11 wasn't renewed until two months after season 10 aired, so fans will have to look out for a season 12 announcement sometime in the next several weeks.come out like clockwork, so it's easy to guess when a new one will arrive. Since February 2022, Netflix has tried to release one season in mid-February, and another in September or the first of October.

Also read Love Is Blind Season 11 Reunion: Couples Break Down Marriage Failures

Unless something major changes, season 12 will likely arrive around Valentine's Day 2027.

's ubiquity also means it's gotten harder and harder to keep the future locations a secret. The reigning fan theory for season 12 is Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, after production was" rule holds up. ) The July post also includes its first notices for Las Vegas and Orlando; its second notice for Phoenix ; and new statewide flyers for Georgia and Tennessee.

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Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsShe currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joinedas a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general.

She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including