Why Lionel Messi Isn’t Starting for Argentina vs. Honduras—International Friendly

The Argentinian legend wasn’t on the pitch for the opening whistle against Honduras.

Argentinian soccer legend Lionel Messi was not included in the starting lineup for the international friendly against Honduras in College Station, Tx. , the penultimate game before the South American powerhouse opens World Cup play on June 16; however, he did dress and was included in the matchday roster as an available substitute.title this summer, then it will need its soon-to-be 39-year-old talisman and captain at full strength, which means limiting his minutes in non-competitive outings, such as the match against Honduras and the final friendly against Iceland on Tuesday.

Highly anticipated to compete in his sixth career World Cup this summer, Messi must first fully recover from the muscle fatigue in his left hamstring, which set in two weeks ago. He is expected to return in time for Argentina’s World Cup opener against Algeria, though. Messi left the game midway through the second half.

| Megan Briggs/Getty Images On May 25, Messi departed the pitch midway through the second half of Inter Miami’s league match against the Philadelphia Union, after clutching his hamstring and calling for a substitute. The abrupt departure rang alarm bells, given the match’s sheer proximity to World Cup kickoff. The club and Messi’s medical staff later confirmed that Messi had “muscle fatigue,” rather than a strain or a tear in his leg.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner had trained individually as he sought to rebuild his fitness, up until Friday when he rejoined full team training, a positive indication of his progress.

“Leo is doing well,” Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni told reporters on Friday. “Leo trained for a part with the group, which is important. He’s not fully separated; he’s coming along.

“He may be part of the friendly matches, getting some minutes in these two friendlies. We’ll see if it’s the one tomorrow or the next one. But he’s doing a lot better and that gives us tranquility. ” Messi’s close friend and Inter Miami teammate, 32-year-old Rodrigo De Paul, was also on Argentina’s bench for the start of the Honduras friendly.

Sophia Vesely is a writer, reporter and editor for SI FC, with an emphasis on North American coverage. Her experience comes from regional journalism as a former sports reporter for the Orlando Sentinel, Dallas Morning News and Seattle Times. Vesely graduated from Swarthmore College, where she played collegiate soccer as a wingback. She specializes in MLS, NWSL and NCAA soccer.





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