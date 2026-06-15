Why Lamine Yamal Isn’t Playing for Spain vs. Cabo Verde—2026 World Cup Opener

The Spanish superstar has been nursing a hamstring injury since April.

Lamine Yamal’s World Cup was under threat when he suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Barcelona in April, but arguably the world’s best player is sufficiently fit to take his place on Spain’s 26-player roster.

This tournament has the power to cultivate and hone legacies like no other. It‘s designed so the world‘s best can dazzle a global audience. The sport‘s greatest, from Pelé to Lionel Messi, are typically regarded as such because of how they performed on the grandest stage. Thus, it would’ve been ever so cruel had Yamal been forced to wait another four years to make his World Cup bow.

The teenager earned Young Player of the Tournament honors during exam season at Euro 2024, as Spain dominated in Germany and deservedly triumphed. There’s scope for La Roja to enjoy another period of supremacy akin to 2008–2012, with Luis de la Fuente’s side favored by many to prevail in New Jersey on July 19 and win a second Spain’s tournament begins against debutants Cabo Verde on Monday, and De la Fuente has confirmed Yamal’s projected role for its opening game.

Yamal should still make his World Cup debut on Monday. | Patrick Smith/FIFA/Getty Images. Initially, it was believed that the 18-year-old would be targeting Spain’s second group game to make his World Cup debut.in the lead-up to the tournament’s start. Yamal didn’t feature in either of Spain’s warm-up matches, but he did return to training last week.

As a result, De la Fuente labelled Yamal "ready" for Monday’s match against Cabo Verde but hinted that the superstar would play a limited role. ).

"He makes it to the in the physical condition we expected him to. He has trained excellently, and we have all players available.

“He is not in a position to play the full 90 minutes, but he can participate if we feel it’s needed. ”ahead of the match in Atlanta. In his place, De la Fuente has opted for Ferran Torres and Gavi in support of Mikel Oyarzabal. Nico Williams, who also missed the end of the season with a hamstring issue, is on the bench and poised for a cameo appearance, too.

Even in the absence of its shining stars down the flanks, the European champions are expected to have no issues against the spirited Cabo Verdeans, who are preparing to make their World Cup bow. Yamal, meanwhile, will hope for a first start at the tournament when Spain faces Saudi Arabia on Sunday, June 21. James Cormack is a freelancer soccer writer for Sports Illustrated FC.

An expert on Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, he follows Italian and German soccer, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.





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