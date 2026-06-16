Why L.J. Smith Is Ready-Made for Ohio State After Dominant High School Career

L.J. Smith was already heading to Ohio State as a five-star prospect, and the anticipation is palpable. Now, after debating whether Smith would remain in the 20

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes Jake Diebler reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images L.J. Smith was already heading to Ohio State as a five-star prospect, and the anticipation is palpable.

"Coach Diebler believes in me a lot, and I feel like this is my chance to start developing at the college level and help the team win right away," Smith said.off of John Mobley Jr. is already well known, but the attraction and what drew Diebler to Smith is obvious from the moment you watch him play. Breaking: L.J.

Smith, the 5-star Ohio State commit and No. 11 ranked player in the SC Next 100 for the Class of 2027, will reclassify to 2026, he tells ESPN's Smith is a high school player who is ready-made for college, which ticks Diebler’s box. In today's NCAA basketball world, that is a major factor more than ever, asAt 6’4” and 180 pounds, Smith averaged 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 41% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc in 14 EYBL Scholastic games for Oak Hill Academy last season.

He led the team with 432 minutes played across 14 games, averaging an impressive 30.8 minutes per game. As a sophomore, Smith set North Carolina’s single-season scoring record, bagging 960 points in 29 games on an eye-popping 33.1 points per game. It ranked as the fourth-highest single-season total in North Carolina high school basketball history. He also contributed across the board, averaging 9.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.6 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game, showcasing his versatility.

On the Nike EYBL Circuit last summer, Smith averaged 13.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 42% from three-point range for Team Thad. Despite being the youngest player on the roster, he competed up an age group on the U17 circuit and emerged as one of the team’s most consistent players. A proven scorer, a smart playmaker, and an elite shooter.

His arrival will make an already deep Buckeyes team even deeper; with multiple options to spread the floor, they will be turning heads ahead of the new college season. With returning starters John Mobley Jr. and Amare Bynum also earmarked to lead the team, Ohio State are heading in the right direction this summer as they look to make back-to-back tournament appearances for the first time since 2021-2022.





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