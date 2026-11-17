San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is extremely encouraged by his running back room.

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs for a touchdown after a catch against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at AT&T Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Christian McCaffrey's reduced workload has played a massive part in that. The 49ers kept their word throughout the offseason, and rookie Kaelon Black is already proving to be a valuable addition in easing the burden, The two running backs are producing at an identical rate, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

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McCaffrey has naturally had more opportunities, accumulating 519 rushing yards from 115 carries, while Black has managed 356 yards on 79 attempts. Black has now spent half a season learning from McCaffrey. There are few better running backs in the league to learn from. McCaffrey is not only an excellent runner but also a reliable receiver who offers plenty in the passing game.

His 1,000-1,000 yard season says enough. With injuries to offensive weapons becoming a frequent occurrence in 2025 and this season, McCaffrey's importance to the 49ers has only increased. He led the team in both rushing and receiving last season and currently ranks second in receiving behind George Kittle.

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“I think Christian’s the perfect mentor just because even if he doesn’t say anything, just how Christian works every second. Christian’s the most detailed, focused, obsessive player I’ve ever been around," "Just watch how he blocks when Deebo’s running back and he’s playing receiver and just the technique and the effort he goes through on every single play.

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black rushes the ball ball for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect "Just the way Christian plays football is the best example or mentor to anybody who’s on our team or anybody who wants to watch how a football player goes about his business.

I also think Christian really respects Kaelon.

"I remember Christian telling me right when he got here how much of a pro that guy seemed like and seemed like he was made of the right stuff. "It’s because K.B. , similar to Christian, he works at everything. He’s very hard on himself.

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He’s very tough and approaches each day to get better. As talents and as people, I think they pair together very well. ” This could prove particularly valuable for San Francisco in the long run. McCaffrey won't be able to maintain his current level forever, but Black showing similar traits gives the 49ers another reason to be encouraged about their future at running back.

Black has made a notable impact in several games, but his performance against the Dallas Cowboys saw a big step in his development. Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He is currently the owner of a motorbike racing outlet titled The Moto Report, where he produces written and video content on the biggest motorbike racing series in the world.

Henry has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022.

His career highlights include covering the team for On SI throughout 2025 and previously interviewing 49ers legend George Kittle on a wide range of topics, such as his career highlights and what it means to him to represent the city of San Francisco.