Why Karl-Anthony Towns has gone from Knicks’ offensive focal point to non-existent

Karl-Anthony Towns’ strong NBA Finals has hit a roadblock.

In his last five quarters, Towns has attempted 11 field goals and tallied two assists, and all of a sudden the Knicks’ path to their first championship in 53 years isn’t quite as clear.

“It was the way we played and the things that we were doing offensively,” coach Mike Brown said. “We were just coming down and just basically playing ‘drag. ’ We’d get the first screen, and then we literally just stood and watched.

“There was no movement. Like, sometimes KAT has to flash to the elbow. Sometimes he’s got to post up. … They are junking the game up by just putting in one of the two corners.

So if they junk the game up, I can call a play. But sometimes you’re going to have to just move and cut and pass the ball quicker and drive the ball quicker, because it’s almost a zone that they are in to a certain degree, and we didn’t do a good job of attacking it.

” Spurs forward Julian Champagnie defends against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns during the first quarter of NBA Finals Game 3 on June 8, 2026. For so much of this postseason, the Knicks were getting Towns’ best, as a scorer and playmaker. He was terrific in Game 1, tallying 18 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. And he was on his way to a monster Game 2, before foul trouble.

Since, he has had trouble getting back into a groove. Brown, though, thinks Towns’ lack of involvement of late is a symptom of the Knicks getting stagnant and relying too much on their individual talent. It wasn’t a Towns problem — it was an everyone problem. If you’re a Knicks fan and a Post fan, get in the game with this jersey inspired by our May 20, 2026 cover.

“We just wanted to stand and watch one guy dribble a ton. And then when the ball got passed, there were no quick decisions by the guy receiving the basketball,” Brown said.

“So we have actions we can get into that we didn’t do a good job of getting into, first of all, but it’s OK because you’re not going to be able to run plays all the time, especially with how physical they are playing defensively. Sometimes you’ve just got to go by guys.

“But you’ve got to be smart. You have to take care of the basketball. You have to space right. You have to move the ball.

You have to move bodies. We’ve done that quite a bit, and we didn’t do a good job of it tonight. ”





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