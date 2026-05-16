Ashton-in-Makerfield, the largest town in the 'Makerfield' constituency, supports Josh Simons's successor, Andy Burnham, with many claiming to often prefer or respect him for his work in improving Manchester's public transportation and public image. They criticize the current MP for failing to address their ongoing concerns regarding poverty and income inequality, prompting many constituents to affiliate themselves with Reform party.

In 'Makerfield', incumbent MP Josh Simons is stepping down following a political scandal in which he accused newspapers of improper behavior and tried to ensure the intelligence services investigated them for potential links to foreign interference.

He blames 'problems with sorting out flooding and a new road' for his decision, including citing a toxic waste dump on land owned by the monarchy. Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, plans to run for the seat in anticipation of capturing the socialist heartlands and potentially becoming Prime Minister.

However, Josh Simons sees his departure as a means to facilitate Burnham's ascent, hoping to be remembered as the one who paved the way for his breakthrough. Local residents are torn between their affection for Burnhams's initiatives and frustration with the perceived taking for granted of already hardworking residents' money. The political landscape is likely to shift significantly if Burnham becomes MP for Makerfield, leaving the door open for Reform to sweep both Makerfield and the municipal office





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Andy Burnham Wirral Josh Simons Makerfield (UK Parliament Constituency) Mayor Andy Burnham

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Why Josh Simons is stepping down for Mayor Andy Burnham to claim the seatAshton-in-Makerfield, the largest town in the 'Makerfield' constituency, supports Josh Simons's successor, Andy Burnham, with many claiming to often prefer or respect him for his work in improving Manchester's public transportation and public image. They criticize the current MP for failing to address their ongoing concerns regarding poverty and income inequality, prompting many constituents to affiliate themselves with Reform party.

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Why Josh Simons is stepping down for Mayor Andy Burnham to claim the seatAshton-in-Makerfield, the largest town in the 'Makerfield' constituency, supports Josh Simons's successor, Andy Burnham, with many claiming to often prefer or respect him for his work in improving Manchester's public transportation and public image. They criticize the current MP for failing to address their ongoing concerns regarding poverty and income inequality, prompting many constituents to affiliate themselves with Reform party.

Read more »