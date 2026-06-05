Why Jordan Mailata is so excited for Eagles' new-look coaching staff

Jordan Mailata is going to miss the legendary Jeff Stoutland but he’s excited for his new coaches too.

Jordan Mailata joined John Clark on the latest episode of the Takeoff podcast and shared his thoughts on the Eagles’ new offense under Sean Mannion.

Stout is the only offensive line coach Mailata has ever had, and next to Mailata himself, there’s no one more responsible for all of Mailata’s success than Stoutland. Even after having what Mailata called a “reconciliation dinner” with the Stout family a few weeks after Stout’s official departure, he’s still going to miss him. But that doesn’t mean Mailata isn’t excited about the Eagles’ new-look offensive coaching staff. Because he is — very excited.

“Sean is an evil genius. That is my first impression,” Mailata gushed.

“He just knows ball. The guys knows ball. If I were to lock the three smartest people in the facility in one room, Sean would be there. And I think Sean would just be by himself.

It would just be Sean. He’s a wizard. And, man, I'm super excited. As the year goes on, we get to display what is in that beautiful mind of his.

” When asked about how Mannion’s genius shows itself, Mailata didn’t want to give away too many secrets. But he did say it’ll be very evident how different the offense will be in 2026 when we all get to see it in training camp.

“I just think that you're in for a show and I think you'll be able to see what Sean's bringing in camp,” Mailata said. Of course, there are staples of the offense Mannion is expected to bring to Philadelphia and we have already seen a bunch of those during a couple of practices in OTAs.

Mannion is going to run some version of the Shanahan offensive scheme with some blend of what the Eagles have found success with over the first five years under head coach Nick Sirianni. The Eagles took a big swing by hiring Mannion but they also allowed him to bring in several coaches. Not only does Mannion have a history with those coaches but those coaches have a familiarity with the scheme Mannion is going to run.

That’s the case for new offensive line coach Chris Kuper, who spent the last four seasons as the offensive line coach under Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota.

“Chris is awesome,” Mailata said. “Chris has been a great addition to the team so far. He's bringing on new techniques. I think he's very familiar with this new scheme that we have.

And so his experience and knowledge within the scheme is really translating from the classroom to the field right now and we're learning a bunch of stuff. ” Stoutland was the Eagles’ offensive line coach for an incredible 13 seasons and is one of the greatest coaches in franchise history. Those are big shoes to fill.

And it’s worth noting that all five of the Eagles’ starting offensive linemen — Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen and Lane Johnson — have never played for anyone else. But it seems like they’re keeping an open mind going into 2026. They have been learning new concepts in a new scheme. Mailata said it has been very “educative” so far this spring.

“I feel like a rookie again,” Mailata said. “It's great. It's a very humbling experience and I think you should always be of that learning mindset. You should never think that you know everything and so it's been fun and it's been great. ”





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