Why Jim Harbaugh Called Out the NFL, Broncos After Failed Daiyan Henley Trade

The Broncos canceled their trade for Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley.

after Cincinnati realized it would have had to give up its third-round compensatory pick in the deal. Then, the Broncos’ trade for Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley was called off late Wednesday night.a 2027 fourth- and 2028 fifth-round pick to the Chargers for Henley.

Henley, 26, is in the final year of his rookie deal and the Chargers opted to trade him as they looked to accumulate more draft capital amid an 0–8 start. It wasn’t until a day after the deadline that both teams announced the deal would not go through, and Henley would remain a Charger.late on Wednesday, “The proposed trade involving Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley will not be finalized.

Also read Broncos' New Linebacker Pecking Order After Daiyan Henley Trade

We have great respect for Daiyan as a player and person, and we wish him all the best moving forward. ” Denver did not give a reason for canceling the trade, but Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh was not pleased with the outcome.

“The Broncos based a pass-fail on a medical grade, based on whether we would take less compensation, and we wouldn’t, and we didn’t,” Harbaugh told reporters. “In my opinion, it’s one of those loopholes that the league should really look into because it sets a bad precedent, continues to set a bad precedent. ”"The Broncos based a pass/fail on a medical grade on whether we would take less compensation.

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" Harbaugh says the Broncos would pass Henley's physical if the picks were downgraded from the agreed upon 4th + 5th. “It shouldn’t be , but apparently it is,” Harbaugh said when asked about the Broncos allegedly trying to renegotiate terms after the deadline had passed. “That’s why it’s a loophole and teams should not have the ability to do that. I mean, it’s a medical grade.

It’s a pass-fail for a medical grade. They told us they weren’t going to pass him if it was a fourth and a fifth, which was agreed upon, and they would not pass him for that. They would pass him for a fourth and a fill in the blank. I don’t know what to call that.

That’s what it is. ” This marks the second time this year that a trade has been called off due to an issue with the physical. Back in March, thedue to a failed physical.

Henley has recently been on the injury report with a shoulder injury, but has not missed a game yet this season.reported that “The information the Chargers provided before the trade did not match what Denver found during the physical” and that the NFL approved of the Broncos revisiting the compensation package. Harbaugh clearly was not a fan of this “loophole. ”“What that put Daiyan through, you know, kind of the ringer for the last couple days. Yeah, it’s emotional.

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It’s painful,” Harbaugh said,Eva Geitheim is an NFL writer at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor’s in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or rewatching Gilmore Girls.