Why Jarrian Jones is So Important to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Jarrian Jones is a key player for the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense heading into the 2026 season. He appeared in all 17 games last year, starting three and recording 43 tackles, six tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, and three interceptions. The Jaguars are looking to improve their pass defense this season, and Jones' development is critical to those efforts.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones is a key player for the team's defense heading into the 2026 season . He appeared in all 17 games last year, starting three and recording 43 tackles, six tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, and three interceptions.

The Jaguars are looking to improve their pass defense this season, and Jones' development is critical to those efforts. He will be counted on to help the team take a step forward in the passing game, alongside veteran slot cornerback Jourdan Lewis. The Jaguars' pass-rush will also be important in stopping the pass, but the secondary is just as crucial.

Teams got the ball out quickly against the Jaguars' defense last year, and Jones and the rest of the cornerback room will need to counter that this season. Jones was one of the biggest playmakers in the secondary last year, finishing third on the defense in interceptions and pass breakups. He also had a 56.1% allowed catch rate and was the Jaguars' top cornerback in terms of EPA/Play.

Jones is a physical player against the run and on screens, and his six tackles for loss last year reflect that. However, he led the defense with seven defensive penalties last year, including four DPI calls. Jones needs to clean up his game a bit before Week 1 to avoid allowing easy yards through penalties.

The Jaguars are counting on Jones and the rest of the cornerback room to improve their pass defense this season, and he will be a key player in their efforts. He will be counted on to help the team take a step forward in the passing game, alongside veteran slot cornerback Jourdan Lewis. The Jaguars' pass-rush will also be important in stopping the pass, but the secondary is just as crucial.

Teams got the ball out quickly against the Jaguars' defense last year, and Jones and the rest of the cornerback room will need to counter that this season. Jones was one of the biggest playmakers in the secondary last year, finishing third on the defense in interceptions and pass breakups. He also had a 56.1% allowed catch rate and was the Jaguars' top cornerback in terms of EPA/Play.

Jones is a physical player against the run and on screens, and his six tackles for loss last year reflect that. However, he led the defense with seven defensive penalties last year, including four DPI calls. Jones needs to clean up his game a bit before Week 1 to avoid allowing easy yards through penalties





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Jarrian Jones Jacksonville Jaguars 2026 Season Pass Defense Cornerback

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