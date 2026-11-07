Why Jane Seymour refuses to leave Malibu despite multiple emergency evacuations

Seymour most recently had to evacuate her home in December 2024 with the clothes on her back and a few keepsakes.

“No,” Seymour exclusively told Page Six when asked if she’s ever considered leaving the coastal city. “It’s the most beautiful place and the community here is wonderful.

”jewelry designer has lived on her Southern California estate for over three decades. Seymour partnered with QVC to launch a lab-grown diamond collection of jewelry. She told Page Six she has no plans to leave Malibu after multiple emergency evacuations. Seymour bought her oceanfront home for $3.4 million, and said she has taken precautionary measures to keep the estate safe after recent wildfires.

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Between Malibu’s rugged geography and powerful Santa Ana winds, the 75-year-old has had to evacuate numerous times over the years— including in December 2024, when her home narrowly escaped destruction.

“I hope and pray that my house will be here for a very long time,” Seymour explained. “And I think we’ve personally been through . I’m incredibly grateful to the fire department that ultimately helped us as well. When you live in a place that’s close to nature, you just have to have respect for it.

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”“Quite a long time ago, I ripped out everything in my garden that was not going to be drought healthy and also that would not ignite,” she noted.

“I’ve been really, really careful about all that, and I had the fire department here telling me what I should and shouldn’t do, and I did everything I possibly could do, but it’s also the luck of the draw. ”Jane Seymour leaves her Malibu home as wildfires burn in Malibu on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. Seymour posted photos and videos online honoring firefighters.

“I have fire hydrants,” Seymour, who’sJohn Zambetti said. “We have a system from the pool. We do what we can, but I do love it here. ” “I honestly travel the world, and there is something magical about where we live and the community we’re in,” Seymour continued.

“And I’ve been here a very long time, and I will always support this community. ” When she isn’t tending to her estate, the actress has stayed busy working on her lab-grown diamond jewelry collection — featuring sterling silver earrings, pendant necklaces, rings and bangles. Seymour, shown above, credited the community and the area’s natural beauty for her decision to stay in Malibu.

“It’s not just a piece of jewelry,” Seymour said of the line, which launched Nov. 6. “It’s not about just a carat weight or whether it’s gold or yellow gold or silver. It has an enormous amount of meaning. ” “Like my mother had said, having survived World War II, that everyone in life has challenges,” Seymour continued.

“And when they do, they close up their heart, and if they could open their heart, they could accept. “Reach out to help someone else. There will always be someone worse off than them, and they’ll have purpose,” Seymour said.

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“So this represents an enormous amount. Being able to do it with QVC, I’m able to tell the story, and the story is a very big part of it. ”Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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Use the report tool to alert us when someone breaks the rules. Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Seymour partnered with QVC to launch a lab-grown diamond collection of jewelry.

She told Page Six she has no plans to leave Malibu after multiple emergency evacuations. Seymour bought her oceanfront home for $3.4 million, and said she has taken precautionary measures to keep the estate safe after recent wildfires. Jane Seymour/Instagram Jane Seymour leaves her Malibu home as wildfires burn in Malibu on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. Seymour posted photos and videos online honoring firefighters.

Seymour, shown above, credited the community and the area's natural beauty for her decision to stay in Malibu.