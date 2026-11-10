Why Jamie Lee Curtis Is Honoring Her 8th Grade Teacher in Her Sitcom ‘Newlyweds’

The actor talks about bringing her sitcom “Newlyweds” to network television and how her character pays tribute to someone who changed her life.

Jamie Lee Curtis is marking nearly 50 years in film and television. But if you think that means she’s winding down, think again. Curtis, who celebrates her 68th birthday later this month, is busier than ever and loving every minute.

“I am a creative person. I’ve been a creative person since I was, really, born,” she tells TODAY.com.

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“But I became an actor when I was 18, and I have never been in charge.as James and Jeanie, a 60ish couple who meet on a blind date, then marry on a whim soon after.. The pair, who’ve been together for over 40 years, met after Curtis saw Guest’s photo in a magazine and told a friend, “I’m going to marry that guy. ”Though she gave her phone number to Guest’s agent, she never heard back.

However, a chance meeting at a restaurant a couple months later led to a date. Then another. Four months after that, they tied the knot in 1984.

“I got married to a guy I had never spent more than 72 hours with at one time. We got married within four months of meeting, so our union was really fast. So, clearly the concept of the show came from my own personal life,” the Oscar winner says. While Curtis’ and Guest’s whirlwind romance may play a part in “Newlyweds,” Curtis says the true inspiration for the series lies in a limo ride and its driver.

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Curtis explained that during a 2019 trip to New York, she was chatting with the driver of her car, a man in his 60s, and was thunderstruck after he talked about his divorce and mentioned his “new wife. ” “And I went , ‘My new wife? ’ That’s a sitcom about people in their 60s, who go on a blind date and hook up! ” she said of the a-ha moment.

She fleshed out the idea with creative partner Gail Lerner , and together they developed “Newlyweds. ” Curtis not only serves as executive producer on the series, but she also has a recurring role as Claudia, Daly’s overbearing ex-wife.

“I’m not at all like her. I’m not disruptive and she is disruptive on purpose,” Curtis says of her character.

“I like to refer to her as the ‘shaker of the snow globe. ’”While Curtis doesn’t have much in common with Claudia, she does share a special connection with her character’s last name. Prior to the launch of the show, Curtis says she was asked to give her character a surname and didn’t hesitate.

“I said, ‘I want her to be named after my eighth grade American history teacher, George Fourges, because he was the only teacher in my life who ever saw me as a human. Ever“I went through school, barely, and no one saw me. I could not do anything. I’m a functional illiterate.

The delivery system of education did not work for me,” she says.

“I was lost, and no one noticed except George Fourges and so I named Claudia as an honor to George Fourges,” Curtis says. “We always remember our one and only teacher. ” She also shares a special message for other “one-and-only teachers”: “God bless you, God bless you. Because without you, people really, really, really struggle, and what you do is gorgeous.

”According to Curtis, this latest chapter in her career is a fulfilling one. But, the actor explains, just about everything for her is fulfilling these days.

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“Everything brings me joy. Everything, I mean everything,” explains Curtis.

“Just being alive brings me joy. ” The reason, in part, is because she’s keenly aware of how fleeting it all is and wants to take advantage of every minute she can.

“I’m just old enough to know long this lasts and it doesn’t last that long. So, I’m trying to sort of cram a lot into a short amount of time. ”She says she also gets joy from the fact that “Newlyweds” airs on network television, every Friday in NBC’s 8:30 p.m. ET slot. Curtis says it allows people to get together and watch a TV show like they used to do in years past.

“What we’re offering in between the advertising is something beautiful. This is aspirational, it’s relatable, it’s funny, it’s poignant, it’s silly, it’s a little exaggerated. It’s a little sexy,” she says.

“It’s just life kind of being brought to you, which is the history of sitcoms, right? ” More than that, Curtis hopes her return to the traditional sitcom will inspire others to do the same.

“If at 68 years old, I have a hand in bringing sitcoms back to an art form where other networks start going, ‘Ooh, let’s copy NBC and put some sitcoms on,’ I will feel incredibly gratified,” she says. Sarah Lemire is a lifestyle and entertainment reporter for TODAY based in New York City. She covers holidays, celebrities and everything in between. Our 1 Question for Magnus Ferrell At Commercial: Where Did Will Ferrell’s Son Get His ‘Funky White Boy’ Sound?

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